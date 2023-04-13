Did Krug & Høeg show Pfizer vaccine-associated myocarditis-pericarditis in adolescents? Yes, alarmingly so! Stratified Risk-Benefit Analysis showed one dose in young males had more risk than benefit
In the setting of omicron, one dose may be protective in nonimmune children, but dose two does not appear to confer additional benefit at a population level.
SOURCE:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13759
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evidence indicates that male patients ages 12–17 years have an elevated risk of mRNA vaccination-associated myo/pericarditis. ‘A risk-benefit analysis of first and second doses of mRNA vaccination in adolescent boys by health status and history of SARS-CoV-2 infection has not been performed.’
‘Researchers reported that ‘cases of myo/pericarditis (n = 253) included 129 after dose 1 and 124 after dose 2; 86.9% were hospitalized.
Incidence per million after dose two in male patients aged 12–15 and 16–17 was 162.2 and 93.0, respectively. Weighing post-vaccination myo/pericarditis against COVID-19 hospitalization during delta, our risk-benefit analysis suggests that among 12–17-year-olds, two-dose vaccination was uniformly favourable only in nonimmune girls with a comorbidity. In boys with prior infection and no comorbidities, even one dose carried more risk than benefit according to international estimates. In the setting of omicron, one dose may be protective in nonimmune children, but dose two does not appear to confer additional benefit at a population level.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My friend has two boys who play hockey, I know they've each had two jabs. Now I wait and see if something happens to them, I did warn their mom before she jabbed them, she's had three. I wonder if mind control is causing people to continue to jab even after they've been told the truth.
"In the setting of omicron, one dose may be protective in nonimmune children, but dose two does not appear to confer additional benefit at a population level.’
Why does this remind me of George Orwell's "Animal Farm"? The animals would chant "2 legs bad, 4 legs good" until the pigs learned to stand on their hind legs and took over the farm and the chant changed to "4 legs good, 2 legs better."
The jabsters told us "1 jab good, 2 jabs better" then " 2 jabs good, 3 jabs better etc.
Is the take away message here meant to be "2 jabs bad, 1 jab good" or "no jabs good, 1 jab better"?
I don't care what the pigs say.
I say we stick with no jab!