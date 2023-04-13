Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Apr 13, 2023

My friend has two boys who play hockey, I know they've each had two jabs. Now I wait and see if something happens to them, I did warn their mom before she jabbed them, she's had three. I wonder if mind control is causing people to continue to jab even after they've been told the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Apr 13, 2023

"In the setting of omicron, one dose may be protective in nonimmune children, but dose two does not appear to confer additional benefit at a population level.’

Why does this remind me of George Orwell's "Animal Farm"? The animals would chant "2 legs bad, 4 legs good" until the pigs learned to stand on their hind legs and took over the farm and the chant changed to "4 legs good, 2 legs better."

The jabsters told us "1 jab good, 2 jabs better" then " 2 jabs good, 3 jabs better etc.

Is the take away message here meant to be "2 jabs bad, 1 jab good" or "no jabs good, 1 jab better"?

I don't care what the pigs say.

I say we stick with no jab!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture