Is Musk cashing in too in this mRNA vaccine scam? I hope not. hhhmmm, that TWEET is very fascinating. Troubling too.

In rare cases you can handle the adverse reactions to the OWS mRNA vaccine brought under POTUS Trump and rolled out under Biden via an EpiPen? Elon you said this complete garbage? Well Elon, go tell it to the hundreds of thousands, maybe millions that DIED from the mRNA shot.

The science is unequivocal Elon? You said that too? Ggggeeeezzzeeee, how much uninformed specious nonsensical reckless garbage can one bother say in one X post? You sound like Mr. mRNA con fraud himself Malone with his ‘unambiguous data’ that he is yet to show us. Now he is running to the hills telling everyone short of Jesus that his technology and work is harmful, after he realized he could not continue the con fraud much longer as deaths piled up…you sound like him. I will grant you said it in 2021.…will you say it now? You did not fix this, so I am asking you to fix it. Fix the record.

So, Elon, show us that science…I challenge you, show me the science you refer to, you people like to challenge and talk big, so I talking big, I am saying you have no idea what you said in this X post, said many wrong things and likely caused people to take more of this deadly mRNA and they may have been harmed or died. What say you? You want to send DOGE to plug into that? I don’t think BIG BALLS could help you out of this one, you talked pure insanity here and should withdraw and fix this X post. It is reckless, uninformed and very uninformed and dangerous.

You Elon when we question the foreign visa issue, you told Americans to go fuck themselves in the face, I recalled…so you should reserve judgement Elon and stay in your lane and take a flight to MARS and tell us how it went, we really want to know before we buy a one-way 6 year journey ticket, and we will consider…you first. For on COVID, the fraud PCR manufactured COVID with the deadly OWS and mRNA injections, you are ill-informed I must say, pretending to be informed. In that, you can harm people. Be careful. Please clean this up. Did you clean this up after this post?