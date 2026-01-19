Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

The so-called looksmaxxing movement is narcissistic, cruel, racist, shot through with social Darwinism, and proudly anti-compassion. As the name suggests, looksmaxxers share a monomaniacal commitment to improving their physical appearance. They trade stories of breaking their legs in order to gain extra inches, “bonesmashing” their faces with hammers to heighten their cheekbones, injecting steroids and testosterone to inflate their muscles, and even smoking crystal meth to suppress their appetite. If you had to pick a single corner of the internet that best captures the vices of the Trump era, you couldn’t beat the looksmaxxers. Perhaps more than any other group, they reveal the depth of the moral crisis that confronts young men today.

Although many looksmaxxers support Donald Trump, they defy neat political classification. The community is simply too nihilistic. Its newest star, Braden Peters, made this clear during a recent podcast interview with the conservative commentator Michael Knowles, in which the two discussed a potential 2028 presidential contest between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President J. D. Vance. Peters said he disagrees with Newsom’s politics but would vote for the governor anyway because he’s more handsome—or, in the group’s parlance, he “mogs” Vance. The governor is a “Chad” and the vice president is “subhuman,” Peters explained to Knowles, who was gobsmacked.

On social media, Peters goes by the moniker “Clavicular,” a reference to the unusual importance that looksmaxxers place on the width of their clavicles. The white 20-year-old, who was expelled from college, has quickly become the most recognizable member of the movement thanks in part to his constant presence online. Perhaps his most viral moment came on Christmas Eve. While livestreaming from Miami, Peters appears to run over an alleged stalker with his Cybertruck. “Is he dead?” he asks the girl riding in the car with him. “Hopefully,” he adds.

George Packer: The depth of MAGA’s moral collapse

