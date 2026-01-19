So no Peace Prize, so now I take Greenland? No, I cannot think this is what daddy Trump meant, could not be. In letter to prime minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Here is the current reporting:

‘President Trump is now claiming that one reason he is pushing to acquire Greenland is that he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize, according to a text message he sent to Norway’s prime minister over the weekend.

Jonas Gahr Store, Norway’s leader, received the text message on Sunday, an official in the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Mr. Trump wrote in the message, which was first published by PBS .’

In the message, Mr. Trump also questioned Denmark’s claim to Greenland, saying, “There are no written documents,” and adding, “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you!”

Trump Links His Push for Greenland to Not Winning Nobel Peace Prize - The New York Times

A 2004 amendment to an older defense pact between Denmark and the United States, which grants the United States broad military access, explicitly recognizes Greenland as “an equal part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

And in 1916, Denmark sold what are now the U.S. Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million in gold. In the treaty for that deal, a clause reads, “The United States of America will not object to the Danish Government extending their political and economic interests to the whole of Greenland.”



In the past year, as Mr. Trump has repeatedly vowed to “get” Greenland, Denmark has repeatedly rebuffed him. Denmark’s position is that it does not have the authority to sell the self-governing territory and that Greenland’s 57,000 inhabitants will decide their own fate. Polls and interviews show that an overwhelming majority of Greenlanders strongly oppose joining the United States.’

Donald Trump’s Insane New Threat Leaves No Doubt: It’s Time for the 25th Amendment

