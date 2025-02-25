‘Disproportionate reporting of AKI was significant for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (ROR, 2.38; IC 025 , 1.09). Fourteen vaccines were significantly disproportionate for higher GN reporting, and the highest disproportionality for GN reporting was observed for COVID-19 mRNA (ROR, 13.41; IC 025 , 2.90) and hepatitis B vaccines (ROR, 11.35; IC 025 , 3.18).

Disproportionate TIN reporting was significant for COVID-19 mRNA (ROR, 2.43; IC 025 , 0.99) and human papillomavirus (ROR, 1.75; IC 025 , 0.19) vaccines. Significant disproportionality in the reporting of AKI, GN, and TIN was observed in patients exposed to multiple vaccines, including COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, alongside increasing global reports of vaccine-associated renal AEs.’

‘Figure 2 (below) illustrates the cumulative numbers of AKI, GN, and TIN cases according to the different vaccines. AKI cases were reported for all vaccines, and GN and TIN cases were reported for 18 and 15 vaccines, respectively. Before 2020, influenza vaccines had the highest cumulative AKI counts, whereas, after 2020, AKI was most reported after administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. GN was most commonly reported for influenza, DTaP-IPV-Hib, hepatitis B, and HPV vaccines, and TIN was most commonly reported for influenza and HPV vaccines, before 2020, while after 2020 the highest proportion of cases of GN and TIN were reported for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. A similar pattern was observed when the proportion of reported vaccines for each renal AE was analyzed (Fig. S1).’

Global burden of vaccine-associated kidney injury using an international pharmacovigilance database | Scientific Reports

Cumulative counts of AKI (A), GN (B), and TIN (C) reports per year in association with different vaccines. Other vaccines included brucellosis, plague, typhus, leptospirosis, rabies, yellow fever, smallpox, Ebola, and dengue vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine is illustrated separately within the same row because of its distinct temporal distribution. Ad5, adenovirus type-5; DTaP-IPV-Hib, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and Hemophilus influenzae type b; HPV, human papillomavirus; MMR, measles, mumps, and rubella. AKI, acute kidney injury; GN, glomerulonephritis; TIN, tubulointerstitial nephritis

