are sellouts…all of them. Salary and posing, that is all. We were betrayed, we the people, I agree with McCullough/Hulscher. I even think these people in these agencies are harming POTUS Trump. IMO 47 CANNOT be ok with all of this.

I continue to think highly of RFK Jr., I think fundamentally a good decent man, seeks to do well by people, attacked wrongfully often, but he has failed and continues to since endorsing Trump. He traded his pot of gold for brass.

All he needed to pull the mRNA shots he has.

Anyone, HHS, FDA, Makary, Bhattacharya et al., Prasad, talking bullshit about running new studies to verify things, they are conning us, for any moron with a sub-optimal training in research knows that if the baseline risk, the prevalence in the baseline population, without intervention, is zero or near zero, then you cannot run any study, and clinical study, to detect any difference across intervention arms/groups, and any effort to interpret results will be meaningless. They think we are asses. That is what they think. I challenge Bhattacharya, Makary, Prasad, even RFK Jr. to tell me or us, how the plan to run any study on anything to do with this fraud COVID. Today. They know they can’t. Their job now is to misguide and block. mRNA is here to stay, and their jobs is to ensure this. That is why each was hired, handpicked.