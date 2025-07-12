Did SECDEF Pete Hegseth commit a fireable action by stopping arm shipments to Ukraine without permission from Trump or DoD higher ups and those in the decision making? Trump was blindsided by this
action; 'U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth's recent decision to keep Trump in the dark on a key issue could mean he will be fired, according to a former GOP official.' At this level Trump was to be told!
‘Doug Heye, the communications director for the Republican National Committee in 2010, appeared on CNN on Wednesday to discuss reports about Hegseth halting certain weapons help to Ukraine without ever telling the president.’
‘Heye said, "When we've seen problems in this administration, it's always coming from the DoD... It's always the DoD."
He then called Trump the "firer in chief."' "We have to wonder if the branch is going to break there," he then added. "This is absolutely out of bounds."
I'd sure like to know WTF Trump & Co. is doing sending *ANYTHING* (money, weapons) to Zelensky?
Is this the Twilight Zone, or Candid Camera, where wild, unexplainable things happen?
How can *ANY* American be okay with supporting Zelensky? Mind boggles!
I support Hegseth. Well done Pete!