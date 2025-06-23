Did the bombing of the Iran nuclear sites by USA strengthen POTUS Trump's grip on the 2025/26 NOBEL peace prize? Pakistan nuclear armed who previously was submitting Trump as nominee, now says NO!
What is your view? I say Trump should get the NOBEL peace irrespective of this Iran bombing that raises major major questions as to why the US did this; I am still trying to understand
Satellite images show the damage at Iran's deeply buried Fordow nuclear site after massive US strikes
Does this strengthen the resolve of nations like North Korea and all other nation states to secure its own nuclear arsenals? I personally want all such weapons banned but does this now start a nuclear arms race? Especially in the Middle East? What is your view? Iran has threatened Israel and USA with attacks with nuclear weapons if it got one…what is your view?
I still say Trump has his hands on NOBEL based on moves last year…
___
"Did the bombing of the Iran nuclear sites by Trump ... ?"
Oh, *now* I get it, bomb the hell out of a country and get the Noble Peace Prize - how silly of me!!
Seriously, the Nobel Prizes have been politicized for many years so, sure, go ahead and give Trump the Nobel Peace - it's all BS anyway. If Obama got it then **anyone** can get it!
If - and I pray not - Trump's action takes us into a large conflict costing countless lives and an immeasurable negative economic impact in the US and around the world, would you still give Trump the Nobel?
So let's wait to see what happens. It won't be a long wait.
LOL, no it changed his odds from high to slim to none. Starting WW3 isn't Nobel peace prize material.