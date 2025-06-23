Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

"Did the bombing of the Iran nuclear sites by Trump ... ?"

Oh, *now* I get it, bomb the hell out of a country and get the Noble Peace Prize - how silly of me!!

Seriously, the Nobel Prizes have been politicized for many years so, sure, go ahead and give Trump the Nobel Peace - it's all BS anyway. If Obama got it then **anyone** can get it!

If - and I pray not - Trump's action takes us into a large conflict costing countless lives and an immeasurable negative economic impact in the US and around the world, would you still give Trump the Nobel?

So let's wait to see what happens. It won't be a long wait.

Michael G. Fons
1h

LOL, no it changed his odds from high to slim to none. Starting WW3 isn't Nobel peace prize material.

