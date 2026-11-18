Fire him, POTUS Trump, what are you waiting on? For more sordid crap?

Iran Combat Veteran Says Trump Admin Ignored Warnings, They Had ‘Nothing’ to Protect from Drone Strike at Start of War

What I worry about is with the election loss and the fact that he will be removed form office, that Hegseth et al. will create lies and misdirection and wag the dog etc. to continue the insane failed war, like Gulf of Tonkin, Operation Northwoods, a lie…recall we went to Vietnam and lost 50,000 soldiers for a lie…after the fact we learnt. Nothing the government tells us on Iran I regard as true, nothing. On anything. These are clowns. Playing with the public. They lost.

Our POTUS must now bring our troops home and find a way to fix this mess.

I think he can. I trust in his capability but it is time Sir, end this failure. It was wrong.

I will not be surprised if the media FOX and CNN et al. begin saying in media things that we have NO, zero proof of like when Powell et al. lied about WMD and took US to war for a lie in Desert Storm et al. Iraq/Kuwait etc. All of it is a lie. When power is threatened, loss of it, these people will do anything to keep it or remain undiscovered for the crimes they commit.

Remember, they are owned by one set of people.

I want POTUS Trump to put a stop, I trust him, I support him still.

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the 103rd’s deputy chief of operations and a veteran of the Iran War, is disputing claims by President Donald Trump’s administration about an Iranian drone attack that killed six Americans, telling 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell that Port Shuaiba had “nothing there that was designed to protect from aerial attack.”

Hegseth must answer to this too!!

Iran Combat Veteran Says Trump Admin Ignored Warnings, They Had ‘Nothing’ to Protect from Drone Strike at Start of War