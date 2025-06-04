the antigen (foreign substance, virus, bacteria etc.) but really tamps down and smothers the inflammatory immune response in a way, binding yet signally to the immune system e.g. ~ cytotoxic, cytolytic immune cells to NOT attack and cause a hyper-inflammatory immune response.

In simple words, the more boosters you got of this deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA shot, the more IgG4 TOLERANCE antibodies and thus the more the IgG4 antibodies will not attack and neutralize the antigen but rather tolerate it and thus leaving one more susceptible to severe outcomes. If this were true. As. to. a. real. COVID. virus. If.

So just in case Prasad, Makary, Bhattacharya et al. failed to see this study in 2022, I share again and my prior substack for I want these gentlemen to succeed. So far, except for ‘good’ moves by RFK Jr. that are being subverted, no doubt he has enemies within. IMO. I may be wrong.

Irrgang et al. told us that with repeated BOOSTER mRNA shots, in 2022, that there was a class-switch towards the IgG4 antibodies and I wrote about this prior; they conducted ‘a longitudinal analysis of the level of spike-specific antibodies from each IgG subclass in recipients of the SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer).

Anti-spike IgG4 as a fraction of total anti-spike IgG rose by 6 months after the second vaccination and increased further after a third vaccine dose.

Serum antibody effector activity assessed by antibody-dependent phagocytosis or complement deposition was less after the third dose than after the second dose. Further studies are needed to determine how emergence of an IgG4 anti-spike response influences vaccine-induced protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection.’

immunoglobulin G (IgG) response mainly consists of proinflammatory subclasses IgG1 & IgG3; but several months post second vaccination, antibodies mainly IgG4 boosted by 3rd shot (rose 0.04% to 19.3%)

Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination | Science Immunology

