Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

The national debt isn’t $39 trillion. One economist says it’s actually $100 trillion https://finance.yahoo.com/news/national-debt-isn-t-39-070000833.html

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Unlearn
2h

His mask has slipped. Beyond "warped speed" we now see the true horror of who he is and the damage he is doing to the world by his actions. There is no good that can be found here except that he has been exposed.

Hopefully more can wake up to who he is and not who they think he is. Good post

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