Did they break this MARINE'S hand (Sgt. Brian McGuinness) in a hearing as he questions Iran-Israel-USA war? disturbing as seen & I need to see all proceedings & not clipped video but this is WRONG
if as being reported & if as this video shows! POTUS Trump needs to intervene here for this is a brave decorated marine, who has laid his life on the line for USA, his blood & he is no piece of shit!
It took 4 to 5 men to move this Marine! Proud of him! see video in this stack by Phantom Pain, this was shared via LawyerLisa…
The photos below weave its threats in all around us now, all of the madness, direct and indirect! We need congresswoman Mace to handle this seeming abuse of McGuinness! Was Sgt. Brian McGuinness not exercising his First Amendment, free speech rights? Who broke his hands?
This is all wrong if as being reported and if as this video shows for this US marine, Marine Sgt. Brian McGuinness this soldier on US soil in a hearing where he is present is wrongfully and brutally mistreated IN UNIFORM! This is insanity of as this is shown!
See video here embedded in this stack:
From what I can tell from the video, things went insane and sideways when he stated that Americans (parents of our sons and daughters, fellow marines like he, fellow soldiers) do not want our children to die for Israel in the Iran-Israel-US bombing that is underway. I could not tell all that was said by all sides but I heard that from him. Again, we need to see ALL of the tape before we make firm conclusions but surface blush, based on what’s available, this is pure insanity that he could be roughed up and manhandled and mistreated and abused this war, IN UNIFORM!
Thank you LawyerLisa. Thank you ANW (one of my stack subscribers) for sharing this and bringing it to our attention.
‘Marine dragged out of Congress for saying Americans don’t want a war with Iran for Israel. they broke his hands.’
That epitaph was from my friend John Leake’s recent stack on US Senators refusing to take a vote forward to give POTUS Trump war powers authorization. Voted not to advance it. Thank you John!
these people are placing POTUS Trump in an awkward position
this is the source of the video in question https://substack.com/@phantompain1984/note/c-223138153