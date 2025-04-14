Trump said he would not retreat on tariffs, but did he? Seems so.

What is your view?

I think this was such a bad ‘unforced error, a self-inflected wound, this tariff issue…you see it is not the issue (s), it is how they are going about it have people upset. And words matter, you don’t come out and say you are going to take GAZA and own it personally and turn it into condos and a mall…who does that? you don’t talk about ‘taking Canada’ and making it a 51st State etc…these are not jokes. people take these seriously and are deeply offended and I am a Canadian as much as American, and I can tell you that the relationship between Canada and USA is damaged maybe for 50 years (maybe for good) to come based on the moron damaging statements coming out of Trump’s orbit e.g. Navarro etc. about redrawing Canada’s boundaries etc.

Back to tariffs.

We see the corruption already started where electronics from China, Apple and iPhone makers, chips, computer manufacturers, electronics made in China getting exempt…then really there are NO tariffs on China…IMO it is like a joke! There is massive corruption and nepotism and cronyism (money making below the table, bagmen, congresspersons and senators becoming fabulously rich etc. that will make Madoff blush with envy) when any nation engages in tariffs. We were down that road prior.

IMO Trump’s inside trade advisors and finance people are misguiding him and hurt him, alike how insiders screwed his term in one COVID response (the fake fraud non-pandemic COVID with the lie of asymptomatic transmission and equal risk of severe outcome if exposed despite differentials in baseline age and risk) with the deadly OWS lockdowns and the got him to approve the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Moderna Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine. Same way.

Is the Trump orbit about to get many fold times richer? due to this tariff game?

Was this all for naught? A game? Did USA negotiate with itself? Did it cave to itself? hhhmmm…

what is your view?

Are we headed to a place where the world is carved up between USA (will take Canada, Mexico, South America, Greenland and no one will interfere), Russia (will take Ukraine and other Eastern European nation and others in the West and USA or China will not bat and eye), and China (will take Taiwan and others, USA or Russia will stand down)…

????

what is your view?

are we looking at a future world that these 3 nations and leaders have already decided will be in their 3 hands…we have just not been told the decision YET.

what is your view?

Why not go to 400 to 500% tariffs on China? Go all the way! Now! But would this push China to invade Taiwan to ensconce USA in a war now? Would this drive China now to Europe to spoon with? Sidelining USA? Is China now looking to uncouple its economy from USA economy? Who would USA sell to if China takes those markets in the future? How fast? Are the days of USA being the purchaser to the world, bread basket, nearing an end if China turns to the world to purchase its goods? Away from USA? Unthinkable the last 25 years but now very thinkable. And possible. Would Xi call Trump? I do not think so. He is more hardline than Trump. Would China and Russia now engage in spooning on roids? Would they take Iran under their fold?

These are important questions.

Is Xi now pivoting to European leaders and other Asian nations? What about our pharmaceuticals and medicines and military issues we rely on China for?

what is your view?

I want USA on top and to win, Canada of course too. I want Trump to win. I do think this tariff policy was misguided and badly done. No doubt USA is advantaged. But then again, if a nation does not want USA’s goods, can we force them? If it too is too expensive. It, this tariff disaster, could have been done with same or even greater effect. But that is just my view.