silence, to cull, to deport anyone speaking against their politics and who do not agree with policies? Even Americans. And not for terror acts, but just mean thoughts and words against you. Can the Alien Enemies Act now be weaponized by both administrations whenever they have power? This has happened and happens across history and did Trump inadvertently do this, in his quest for safeguarding USA and begs the question why not in Gitmo?

Recall what Bush Jr., John Wu, and Alberto Gonzales did us with the Patriot Act that suffers and eviscerates us up to today?

Trump I trust, it’s the racists among him and there are many, the extremists, KKK types, the white supremacists among him…the Nazi lovers in his administration…like those in the past Biden administration…they abound…

Are you willing to set these issues aside?

What is your view?