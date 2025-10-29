Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
2h

Hey Paul,

Quick TL;DR on this Medscape piece (link below): it’s gushing over a Nature paper claiming mRNA shots basically turn tumors into piñatas for checkpoint inhibitors. Mice, petri dishes, healthy peeps, cancer peeps—full lab rat disco. The money quote: “COVID vaccines may help treat cancer.”

So, Paul, spill: do the jabby-jabs actually juice survival odds for us tumor-club members, or is this another “trust the science” fever dream?

Speaking of immune systems, mine’s apparently on a family plan—Dad got the cancer invite decades ago (different zip code, different vices), and now I’m RSVP-ing too. Coincidence? Or does the ol’ NK-cell squad just hate our DNA?

On a lighter note, remember Kathleen from your comment section? The virtue signalling, Trump supporting Catholic queen who love-bombed me like a Hallmark movie on steroids, then flipped the script to devaluation, discard, and poof—ghosted mid-meltdown? Swear she timed the whole narc cycle to tank my sleep, spike my cortisol, and basically gift-wrap my immune system for the cancerexpress. Classic sadist move, right? “Here, honey, have some trauma with your T-cells.” 😂

Anyway, circle back to the big Qs: immune system’s day job in cancer (CliffsNotes version)? That Nature paper—legit, or just fancy mice in tiny lab coats? And mRNA shots: cancer’s new BFF or nah?

Cheers,

ANW

Excerpt from the article:

"The paper, 'SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines Sensitize Tumours to Immune Checkpoint Blockade,' in the journal Nature is a real tour de force, including experiments ranging from cell culture, to mice, to healthy humans, to humans with cancer. But I’ll start with the most dramatic finding first: ... COVID vaccines may help treat cancer."

How the COVID Vaccine Could Help Treat Cancer https://share.google/JlAXIp1GRqOWCt67P

