in the plasma of individuals with postvaccine myocarditis, whereas no free spike was detected in asymptomatic vaccinated control subjects (unpaired t test; P<0.0001)?

Yes, Yonker et al. found markedly elevated levels of full-length spike protein (33.9±22.4 pg/mL), unbound by antibodies in plasma of individuals with postvaccine myocarditis.

Unbound, free floating. Moreover, we know from other research that the spike protein and sub-units and other vaccine content exist for a protracted period of time, doing relentless inflammatory damage etc.

I just wonder why Malone kept silent with this information all along? I wonder why he was also silent on vaccine and content etc. remaining at injection site, which it did not, and which we were lied to by CDC and FDA etc., as to it staying at the deltoid or why he was silent (and Weissman and Kariko and Tureci et al.) on the mRNA vaccine and content dissolving rapidly after administration. I wonder. I wonder why Malone was silent on mitochondrial damage, on IgG 4 class switch to immune tolerance? on mRNA reverse transcription back to DNA (human)? I wonder. So one can only wonder why RFK Jr. would put him on ACIP. I trust RFK Jr. but this makes no sense. I wonder why Malone shilled to take the vaccine all along until deaths were too much and accumulated so he then jumped on the anti-COVID vaccine bandwagon? I wonder.

Is this a quid pro quo? Who is in that game? Who set up the quid pro quo? What is the quid and what is the quo? Who is getting what and who is involved? By all of these people e.g. Makary?

ssshhh, please I plead, do not disturb Makary and Bhattacharya and Oz and Prasad as they search for their testicles, oh I should say one-each testicle…please have some compassion for these men who were de-balled by The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales…they did not know this was part of the job…so pity them. As they collect tax-payer salary and scratch…I do not know if the word CLOWNS suffices. Or DOLTS? What say you?

and DO NOT tell RFK Jr. please, as he is busy making the case for Tylenol as the culprit in illness and disease like autism as he sanitizes vaccine and of course, the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine. Leave these men alone, do not point them to this Yonker study. They are busy!

But at least RFK Jr. showed us some leg as he appeared to want to throttle and slap the shit out of criminal Albert Bourla at that presser. Boy oh boy my money riding on Bobby Jr. Bobby knows the man peddles death. Buy Bobby Jr.’s stones have been stapled to the under-side of his HHS office desk and glued to his thighs, so he is in a pickle. Cut the brother some slack too. mRNA technology vaccine in all its deadliness and ineffectiveness is not on their menu. As much as I think Bobby Jr. has done NOTHING really, the guy is still in the admiration books to me, I like the man, I support him. I think had he not joined with the Trump team he would have or could have become POTUS. The OLD ‘prior’ Bobby Jr. that is, not the de-balled one within the clutches of the one there Josie Wales.

I wonder what data Malone was referring to above for after 5 years we, no one has seen such data and the mRNA vaccine, his work, actually killed…I wonder. Did RFK Jr. know of this fraudulent deceptive statement by Malone? Or did he overlook it? Why? Malone is clearly lying here. So why?

Immunoprofiling of vaccinated adolescents and young adults revealed that the mRNA vaccine-induced immune responses did not differ between individuals who developed myocarditis and individuals who did not. However, free spike antigen was detected in the blood of adolescents and young adults who developed post-mRNA vaccine myocarditis, advancing insight into its potential underlying cause’ of the said myocarditis.

