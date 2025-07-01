Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
1h

It's all part of the same goal -- to reduce the human population ... "legalized" murder.

I've always pointed out a fact that's out in the open, in our face - here it is:

These demon-creatures come up with a hundred-and-one ways to reduce the human population BUT THEY NEVER, EVER VOLUNTEER TO ELIMINATE *THEMSELVES*!!!

Why not lead by example? Why not show the world that they TRULY believe in their cause? Why must it always be someone *ELSE* that dies for the well-being of the planet - never them?

They're a gang of hypocrites and cowards - every single one of them.

Lastly, I keep saying that if THEY are not taken out, they will take US out - it's just a matter of time. Well, day in and day out we see more non-stop evidence that my claim is 100% spot on.

Gemma Insinna
2h

This is truly sinking into the depths of depravity.

They also just passed the assisted suicide bill, so if you are depressed, ill, old, or just poor, they will council you to go ahead and end it all.

Then add the persecution of Mrs. Connelly, a mother and wife and caregiver, for her tweet after the Southport murders of those little girls, …she got a prison sentence for 31 months with no pardon, and reported mistreatment and “manhandling” while last week the 2 rapists of a 14 year old girl only receive a 30 month sentence. There is something very very evil going on over there.

