Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2m

You find fault in everybody in Trump's administration. Why do you show that Marxist Ossoff's picture. He comes from a family of Marxists.

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Barbara Kiley's avatar
Barbara Kiley
2m

First of all, SIR!

Trump didn’t EVEN INCLUDE NETANYAHU in the Iran Peace negotiations for which it is said he is IRRATE.

If Trump is such a lapdog, WHY is he IN CHARGE to the degree BIBI has quite possibly broken cease-fires to SABOTAGE Trump, who he OBVIOUSLY CANNOT CONTROL.

Trump’s agenda was bringing the world to our newly opened Oil Distribution facilities in the Gulf of America…

…a SHIFT toward Power in the Americas, in our OWN hemisphere…and not a cartel of pedo shieks.

Trump wants a world of economic stability, to sustain peaceful living.

Netanyahu lives for WAR. RINOs and NATO live for War…all due to grift of human suffering.

We’re beginning to see YOU, Dr. Alexander, as a war-monger, pretending to be for Peace, while a proponent of ripping off the world with “conflict after conflict”…with no off-ramp.

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