The incredulity of Gabbard here is that she is trying to make 2 opposing statements as each being correct. It is ludicrous. I admire Tulsi greatly and followed her for years, but she is caught trying to be honest yet by being obfuscative. I do think she has now realized she is in a domain that she does not like, she is and was as honest and straight shooter as they come. Now she is in the honesty (should I say ‘dishonesty’) quicksand not of her doing but by the powers that she answers to.