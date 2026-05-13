DNI chief Tulsi Gabbard gets schlonged in congress hearings & sorry, I like the lady but she makes no sense, sounds tautological and idiotic in this exchange as she tries to COVER up for the
clusterfuck of the Trump administration's decision to bomb Iran...for Israel...Gabbard should be fired on the spot! what idiocy! she makes the intelligence community look like dolts when they are not.
The incredulity of Gabbard here is that she is trying to make 2 opposing statements as each being correct. It is ludicrous. I admire Tulsi greatly and followed her for years, but she is caught trying to be honest yet by being obfuscative. I do think she has now realized she is in a domain that she does not like, she is and was as honest and straight shooter as they come. Now she is in the honesty (should I say ‘dishonesty’) quicksand not of her doing but by the powers that she answers to.
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You find fault in everybody in Trump's administration. Why do you show that Marxist Ossoff's picture. He comes from a family of Marxists.
First of all, SIR!
Trump didn’t EVEN INCLUDE NETANYAHU in the Iran Peace negotiations for which it is said he is IRRATE.
If Trump is such a lapdog, WHY is he IN CHARGE to the degree BIBI has quite possibly broken cease-fires to SABOTAGE Trump, who he OBVIOUSLY CANNOT CONTROL.
Trump’s agenda was bringing the world to our newly opened Oil Distribution facilities in the Gulf of America…
…a SHIFT toward Power in the Americas, in our OWN hemisphere…and not a cartel of pedo shieks.
Trump wants a world of economic stability, to sustain peaceful living.
Netanyahu lives for WAR. RINOs and NATO live for War…all due to grift of human suffering.
We’re beginning to see YOU, Dr. Alexander, as a war-monger, pretending to be for Peace, while a proponent of ripping off the world with “conflict after conflict”…with no off-ramp.