Would this be a proper legal examination maybe outside special prosecutor? Not the typical dog and pony corrupted lathering and gong show we see in the US congress house or senate hearings? Does this set the stage for prosecution of other past POTUS and future ones?

‘Gabbard published a previously classified report , authored in 2020 by the House Intelligence Committee, that alleged that Obama directed his intelligence team to publish an assessment that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election on President Donald Trump’s behalf despite the intelligence community’s assessment that it was not specifically backing the Republican nominee.’

“There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Barack Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew that was false,” Gabbard claimed Wednesday afternoon. “The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”

Gabbard threatens prosecution against Obama administration officials for ‘treasonous conspiracy’

The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted critics of the president and has sought to relitigate the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.