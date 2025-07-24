DNI's Director Tulsi Gabbard refers Obama for prosecution; referred former President Barack Obama and several of his top aides to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.
This is about to heat up, Obama for jail? Are we getting to the place where Presidents are jailed in USA? 'Gabbard published a previously classified report, authored in 2020 by the House Intelligence
Would this be a proper legal examination maybe outside special prosecutor? Not the typical dog and pony corrupted lathering and gong show we see in the US congress house or senate hearings? Does this set the stage for prosecution of other past POTUS and future ones?
‘Gabbard published a previously classified report, authored in 2020 by the House Intelligence Committee, that alleged that Obama directed his intelligence team to publish an assessment that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election on President Donald Trump’s behalf despite the intelligence community’s assessment that it was not specifically backing the Republican nominee.’
“There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Barack Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew that was false,” Gabbard claimed Wednesday afternoon. “The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”
Gabbard threatens prosecution against Obama administration officials for ‘treasonous conspiracy’
The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted critics of the president and has sought to relitigate the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
As far as I am concerned, ever since Obama appeared on the scene, an unknown of questionable birthright, I did not trust him. Once President with big Mike stating first time he was ever proud of America! I disliked him more, than came weekly multimillion dollar parties with celebrities while we the people were suffering in a recession and he was putting more and more people on food stamps, I truly hated the guy. So he has been supporting terrorist Muslim brotherhood group for years, did underhanded dealing with known terrorists so yes, it is about time! He got caught, he is a traitor, not even American citizen! He needs GITMO and judge, jury and hanging!
steady as she goes for this can get out of hand tit for tat