largely NOT effective and FDA licensed ineffective vaccines…across time…due to the corrupt relationship based on money and kickbacks between FDA, CDC, NIH, etc. and pharma…and this is why the Chief of Staff position Susie Wiles must be bullet proof and she must operate at full distance and removed from vaccine makers given this was her prior life and work; it can be done and we must allow her chance to demonstrate unbiasedness and no conflict of interest, it will be tough but let us see…I am very concerned but I trust POTUS Trump seeks to do well here, I do in spite of the catastrophe of the clown car Task Force of COVID in Trump 1.0…in spite of the disaster of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and I trust he Trump, appointed her or nominated her based on trust and that she ‘would do good’ as his CoS…we must ensure strong firewalls between her and pharma

2)is it NEEDED? not because someone or some pharma or mRNA technology freak or vaccine maker makes something that they in their TIN-GOD short man syndrome complexes think we need as people…not when we know they seek only fame, money, accolades, benefit. They have never and will never care for the population’s well-being, just theirs.

3)is it SAFE? this is the gravest issue and the one that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine failed to ensure, and it failed! The Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine is not the usual chicken and egg platform, and it is pure gene delivery system, it is NOT a vaccine in the classic sense…it alters our human DNA/RNA and likely catastrophically. The Malone Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA gene technology vaccine failed to sterilize the virus, that is did not stop infection, replication, or transmission. It failed to neutralize and thus plunged to negative effectiveness and immunity waned rapidly. The vaccine induced antibodies were sub-optimal for could not mature and get to maximal binding affinity, full maturity to neutralize the virus, and so you had non-neutralizing sub-optimal binding to the antigen as you vaccinated while the virus or whatever it was circulated.

So, the core argument is that today, I (and McCullough, Couey, Risch, Yeadon et al.) argue:

1)no mRNA gene-based vaccine is to be given to anyone and that the vaccine has to be stopped immediately; there is no clinical, medical, scientific basis for it. None.

2)the mRNA vaccine has to be stopped; there is no pandemic; the emergency is over

3)the EUAs must be withdrawn on all such mRNA products by Malone, Bourla, Bancel etc.

4)that all vaccines with present FDA full BLA etc. should be re-examined, as to the submitted data, protocols examined, and the data re-analyzed to see if the FDA committed fraud in approving them; all

5)that it is not an issue of telling you all vaccines will be stopped; based on proper informed decision making and full risk and benefits explained, with accurate trustworthy open, transparent, explicit data, that NO, it is the mRNA vaccines to be stopped for it is proven deadly but at the same time, it is the same corrupt criminal FDA, same vaccine makers, same pharma, same players and so we must now go back and assess if the data actually showed any or which of the existing approved non-mRNA vaccines actually work and are safe. Let us re-analyze the data FDA used to grant approvals.

6)so, a hard immediate stop for and for good, complete, on all mRNA technology and vaccines and a re-examination of all existing vaccines, even drugs on market FDA prior approved.

COVID, and the fraud of it in its entirety, the OWS failure and Malone et al. vaccine deadliness, tells us we should.

Do I have confidence in the vaccine arena etc.? No, None! In the FDA? No, none. It is they who now MUST prove why we should allow the existing approved FDA drugs and vaccines to remain on market. Would I vaccinate myself or kids etc. same today? Knowing what I know? And what you know? No…I would take more time, ensure the benefits versus risks are known. And if the benefits do not outweigh the risks, I would not vaccinate. Parents have vaccinated their kids too willingly for too long. This must stop. Parents must demand the full benefits vs risks data and be properly informed.

The issue is of safety and it is not there, I argue never was there. IMO vaccines never worked and were never safe. Let us look at the data FDA used to grant approvals. If something is safe, effective, and needed, why would I not want it? For my kids…why?

So, I am only for a product for society etc. if there is NEED, it is EFFECTIVE, proven so via proper randomized clinical placebo-controlled at least double blinded trials with trustworthy highest quality evidence and underpinning research methods, and most critically, if whatever it is, is SAFE. Today, our entire drug and vaccine and medical device field is fraud with inconsistencies, and ineffective and unsafe products. It is here we need Bobby Kennedy Jr. as HHS lead to help us clean this up and fix it. And we MUST go back to all linked to the mRNA technology gene vaccine, its invention, development, roll-out, and administration, and take them to proper fair unbiased legal proceedings to get the answers for what they did, that still today we have not gotten.

The beasts, these animals in NIH, FDA, CDC etc. al., in pharma etc., these mRNA technology inventors and vaccine makers are deranged psychopaths IMO for there never was a need for this COVID mRNA vaccine and today, these beasts are moving to medicalize and mainstream mRNA gene vaccines to color your entire life, mRNA vaccines for every ailment or concern you may have, when we know of proper daily life, proper healthy diets, exercise, proper sleep etc., broader natural real world approaches to good health, to optimal health. No, they seek to gain more power and money. These mRNA malfeasants do not care how many dies and will die. Again, we need them investigated in front of judges and juries. They are bringing fake fraud non-pandemics manufactured ONLY by over cycled PCR process to drive you to take more mRNA vaccines, mRNA self-replicating vaccine…using CRISPR, CAS9, siRNA, srRNA gene molecular technology etc.

Be warned!

Say NO! No more!