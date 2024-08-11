Do little boys menstruate? Do little boys, young boys, teen males menstruate & need feminine napkins & tampons in their school bathrooms? Do men menstruate? Absolutely fucking NOT! as per Leonardo
See, 'Tampon man' Tim Walz; author of the bill that gave rise to the "Tampon Tim" nickname made clear, over & over again, that tampons should be available in boys' bathrooms
Simple question, do little boys need tampons? Do they menstruate as per Kamal Harris and Tim Walz?
Listen to these psychotic psycopaths in a Minnesota legislative session arguing that boys need tampons in school and Tampon Tim Walz was the biggest proponent:
https://x.com/i/status/1821954058543898859
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
I don't EVEN know what to say other than this world has gone bonkers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What they are turning the elementary school lavatories inside out for is to promote the need for young girls, 10-14 y.o., who have been brainwashed into thinking they are boys, to have access to menstrual products in the months before their puberty blockers become effective and their female sex organs are surgically removed. This is the ONLY possible excuse for menstrual products in boys' bathrooms. (And, perhaps, to inspire more impressionable young boys to believe they can "become girls.")
It's insanity.