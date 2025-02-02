Do not forget Ashli Babbitt & Roseanne Boyland, POTUS Trump! killed on J6, WRONGFULLY! Since you issued a blanket pardon of ALL protestors, find a way to 'make them whole again' even in death, their
family, they supported you & was there FOR YOU...to show love and support for you, Ashli was a veteran; served her nation; I share the video below the moment she was shot...at the capitol; punish them
Video:
Ashli Babbit identified as woman killed at DC protest in Capitol
Ashli Babbitt
Video:
___
Yes Paul, Ashli Babbitt murdered by the Capitol Police, but Senators like Durbin totally ignore that, and continue to lie to the people that J6 was a "violent insurrection by MAGA". Not true!
Some say there is evidence that Babbitt was an actor playing a role, but even IF that were true it still shows the government were the murderers. And don't forget about Roseanne Boyland (sp), she was beaten to death by the Capitol Police.
Kash Patel will bring the truth about J6 to light.
The (only) way to honor Babbitt's memory is to imprison with lengthy sentences those responsible. Pelosi's name comes to mind, as does the FBI's and CIA's. FAT RATS in Washington, many of them. Looking forward to seeing Trump putting these traitors and murderers away. Tick-tock ...