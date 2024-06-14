Obama and Biden brought millions like this, these killers, into USA…now among us, illegals, jihadists like this among the illegals…be warned…protect yourself, your daughters.

Obama and Biden brought the 6th century animals, medieval feral beast, barbarian, into the 21st century.

Who will die? Will it be you? Your daughter (s)?

Will they rape your daughter? Stab her? Your wife? You?

Understand your 2nd amendment.

Were the 2 killers Hindu? Jewish? Christian? Tell me. Tell me the faith. Tell me their ideology.

"He was repeatedly stabbed and it appears it was Michael Adebolajo who made a serious and almost successful attempt to decapitate Lee Rigby with multiple blows to his neck made with the meat cleaver," Whittam said.

"He knelt down by Lee Rigby and took hold of his hair. He then repeatedly hacked at the right side of his neck just below the jawline," Whittam said. "He was using considerable force, bringing his hand into the air each time before he struck."

Bailey saw him hack nine times at Rigby's neck, Whittam said. Witnesses Gary Perkins and Gill Hucks called it an "horrific frenzied attack", he added.

U.K. soldier Lee Rigby's gruesome beheading described | CBC News