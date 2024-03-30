Do not forget Operation Northwoods, in 1962 the DoD, the US government was going to remote control fly planes into civilian US buildings and Cuban buildings, using civilian aircraft to stage a false
flag attack so that USA could attack Cuba, Castro...do not forget Gulf of Tonkin (Vietnam), do not forget 911, 2001, they may have likely killed 3000 innocent people for SOMETHING; The DALI, terror??
‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and would be used to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes,[2] a fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[3] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities.[2] [4] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[5][6][7]’
These jackasses killed the Kennedys, King & Malcolm X. Ended George Wallace and effed up Larry Flynt for laffs.
Never too much in their Very Own Skinner Box. Turn up the juice. Accelerationism. Pedal to metal. Fun
This is typical of the US. Add to the list that the US butchered up to a million Iraqi civilians on a false pretext. The US fabricated evidence that Saddam had attempted to buy uranium from Niger. COLON Powell stood up in the UN with fabricated photographic evidence of WMDs. Yes the US is the same as the Nazis. The German Nazis dressed in Polish uniforms and fired at their own people. Of course the US would fly planes into buildings to kill their own people. There are no depths to which the US will not stoop. If the US was Israel the US would dress up as Hamas and attack itself to create a pretext for genocide. The Nazis got a lot of their inspiration from the US.