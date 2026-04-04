Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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“Casualty Cover-Up”: The Pentagon Is Hiding U.S. Losses Under Trump in the Middle East

The Pentagon has sent outdated statements on the number of U.S. troops killed or wounded during the Iran war, resulting in undercounts. https://theintercept.com/2026/04/01/iran-war-us-casualty-numbers-trump-hegseth/

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
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Anyone who does forget those historical events is foolish, in more ways than one.

One important lesson -- in my book it's *THE* most important lesson -- is that our government is the exact OPPOSITE of what most people think. Our government is *supposed* to be **FOR** the people, i.e., they are supposed to serve and protect us. Constitutionally, that is their # 1 job.

Well, reality proves the contrary. They will kill thousands of us with actions that THEY perform - not other countries. They will start wars for the benefit of corporations (most especially the BANKERS), at the cost of hundreds of thousands of American lives. They will pursue a Globalist agenda at the expense of you, me, and the entire country. They will unleash false pandemics, destroying rights, freedoms and family businesses, while preserving the mega-corporations. They follow that up with false "cures" (e.g., the "vaccines") that injure and kill tens of millions of innocent victims, not just here in the US but around the world.

In short, "our government" as a whole is a psycho-monster that preys upon us and the world. It's been that way for at least 70 years, now more than ever. And it does not matter what 'color' (RED or BLUE) occupies the seats of power in Washington, since they all have the same Globalist Masters.

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