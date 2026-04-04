In a way can you blame her for running Mile-High with Corey?

Be careful with this Iran-Israel etc. bombing that we the US have entangled ourselves in…do not get sucked into lies, learn to decipher the truth…when it is there. If it is there.

The government lies to achieve its aims, regardless of the outcome for us the people! We the people, could be harmed, they do not give a fuck! The dark sick people I am talking about do not give a fuck! Will sacrifice innocent people! Do not think MKUltra (CIA assassin technique program) is not used domestically! That the US’s CIA would use drugs to alter human behavior up to creating assassins.

Let that sink in!

Study Operation Northwoods and will make you understand that the US government could have actually flown, and I do not know who and how, but was well capable of flying planes into the twin towers World Trade and the Pentagon or firing a missile into the Pentagon et al. Nothing is impossible when you read about what they, the DoD, was going to do in Northwoods in 1962 had JFK as POTUS not clipped their nuts and told them NO WAY! Read about Operation Paperclip too! And who they brought to the US…the devils they brought here and are still among us, running this nation!

‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and would be used to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes,[2] a fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[3] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities.[2] [4] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[5][6][7]’

(100) Operation Northwoods, was it real? Did the US government actually consider this, the DoD, to create a false flag to justify the US going to war with Cuba? ‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false (substack.com)

(100) 911 AGAIN?? but now, not with planes & buildings, but with ships & bridges? The Francis Scott Key Bridge: was the destruction of the bridge by the shipping vessel (The Dali), Singapore-flagged vessel (substack.com)