begged for Ayatollah in 1979 Revolution…yes, we are the reason why we are here NOW! Oddly. Yes, us, the US government via the CIA and a false flag operation. Same they were trying with Operation Northwoods in 1962 to overthrow Castro et al. (false flag, remote control fly commercial civilian aircraft into Cuban and American buildings) until JFK as POTUS told them to fuck off and NO! Reminds you of 911, no? This was in 1962, they had the ability to remote control fly commercial aircraft into city buildings.

‘In August 2013, the U.S. government formally

by releasing a bulk of previously classified government documents that show it was in charge of both the planning and the execution of the coup. According to American journalist

, the operation included

, paid protesters, provocations, the bribing of Iranian politicians and high-ranking security and army officials, as well as pro-coup propaganda.

The CIA is quoted as acknowledging the coup was carried out "under CIA direction" and "as an act of U.S. foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government".

In 2023, the CIA took credit for the coup,

which some scholars had previously disagreed with,

while others agreed that the U.S. and Britain had engineered the coup.