Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4d

As has long been observed, the easiest people for the devil to possess are precisely those who are least aware of their capacity for doing evil—shallow people who walk around with the unexamined assumption that they are “the good guys.” Their moral blind spot combines with their ordinary vanity and ego, making them easy instruments for doing the devil’s work.

In 1978, Solzhenitsyn gave an address at Harvard in which he warned that the shallowness of American culture put the nation in danger of losing its way and its freedom. At the time I first read his speech (back in 1989) I didn’t understand what he was talking about. After all, I thought, he had fled from the Soviet Union, while we Americans had defeated it.

Now I understand Solzhenitsyn’s warning.

Reply
Share
18 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4d

Pam Bondi begged Trump not to fire her during dramatic White House showdown as insider reveals his final straw https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15701769/Trump-told-Pam-Bondi-YOURE-FIRED-Epstein-cabinet-bloodbath-rumor-sends-shockwaves-Washington.html

Trump informed her of the decision shortly before his prime-time Iran war address to the nation, a senior administration source told the Daily Mail.

Bondi responded by pleading for the President to give her more time in the role, but Trump remained firm that her time leading the agency was over, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal.

'She was unhappy and tried to change his mind,' the source said.

However, the President told her she was fired and that an announcement would be made shortly. The announcement had been due to be made on Friday but has been rushed out after rampant media speculation erupted overnight.

Trump's reasoning for the sudden dismissal comes in part because the President believes Bondi tipped off Eric Swalwell about the FBI's efforts to release investigative documents related to his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture