Do not forget that the United Kingdom (MI6), under the name Operation Boot and the United States (CIA), under the name TP-AJAX Project or Operation Ajax, overthrew Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad
Mosaddegh in a coup d'état that (installed) strengthened the rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran. Yes, we the US & UK have us here today for the Shah was so repressive, that Iranians near
begged for Ayatollah in 1979 Revolution…yes, we are the reason why we are here NOW! Oddly. Yes, us, the US government via the CIA and a false flag operation. Same they were trying with Operation Northwoods in 1962 to overthrow Castro et al. (false flag, remote control fly commercial civilian aircraft into Cuban and American buildings) until JFK as POTUS told them to fuck off and NO! Reminds you of 911, no? This was in 1962, they had the ability to remote control fly commercial aircraft into city buildings.
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We DO NOT want to see this again! We had enough of this in Iraq and Afghanistan! We have not gotten over Vietnam.
Back to Operation Ajax:
‘In August 2013, the U.S. government formally acknowledged the U.S. role in the coup by releasing a bulk of previously classified government documents that show it was in charge of both the planning and the execution of the coup. According to American journalist Stephen Kinzer, the operation included false flag attacks, paid protesters, provocations, the bribing of Iranian politicians and high-ranking security and army officials, as well as pro-coup propaganda.[30][11][31][32][page needed] The CIA is quoted as acknowledging the coup was carried out "under CIA direction" and "as an act of U.S. foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government".[33] In 2023, the CIA took credit for the coup,[34] which some scholars had previously disagreed with,[35][36] while others agreed that the U.S. and Britain had engineered the coup.[37]’
Prime Minister of Iran Mohammad Mosaddegh was overthrown in a coup d'état that strengthened the rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran.
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As has long been observed, the easiest people for the devil to possess are precisely those who are least aware of their capacity for doing evil—shallow people who walk around with the unexamined assumption that they are “the good guys.” Their moral blind spot combines with their ordinary vanity and ego, making them easy instruments for doing the devil’s work.
In 1978, Solzhenitsyn gave an address at Harvard in which he warned that the shallowness of American culture put the nation in danger of losing its way and its freedom. At the time I first read his speech (back in 1989) I didn’t understand what he was talking about. After all, I thought, he had fled from the Soviet Union, while we Americans had defeated it.
Now I understand Solzhenitsyn’s warning.
Pam Bondi begged Trump not to fire her during dramatic White House showdown as insider reveals his final straw https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15701769/Trump-told-Pam-Bondi-YOURE-FIRED-Epstein-cabinet-bloodbath-rumor-sends-shockwaves-Washington.html
Trump informed her of the decision shortly before his prime-time Iran war address to the nation, a senior administration source told the Daily Mail.
Bondi responded by pleading for the President to give her more time in the role, but Trump remained firm that her time leading the agency was over, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal.
'She was unhappy and tried to change his mind,' the source said.
However, the President told her she was fired and that an announcement would be made shortly. The announcement had been due to be made on Friday but has been rushed out after rampant media speculation erupted overnight.
Trump's reasoning for the sudden dismissal comes in part because the President believes Bondi tipped off Eric Swalwell about the FBI's efforts to release investigative documents related to his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.