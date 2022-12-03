DO NOT resuscitate (DNR) orders (not informed or consented), diamorphine, midazolam, Remdesivir, intubation and ventilation; this was the COVID protocol that killed our parents and grandparents
NEVER forget Fauci, Birx, Francis Collins, Azar, Hahn, Walensky, Bourla, Baric, Daszak, Bancel and others, Ashish Jha etc.; we must investigate, prosecute, & jail if shown they costed lives by actions
Do you remember during that time Cuomo also forced NYC EMS to consider ALL cardiac arrests DNRs ? We cannot forget.
RACHEL: Hello everyone. I want to get my dad's picture. My daddy. [passes the photograph to another speaker.] Can you hold it for me?
My name's Rachel [?]* I'm here on behalf of my father. I'm also the Florida State Co-Chair and paralegal for FormerFeds Group Freedom Foundation.**
On October 13 [2021] my father was admitted to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale. He entered the hospital with strict instructions by me because I'm informed. I said no Remdesivir, no ventilation.
My father was forcefully given Remdesivir and placed on ventilation by the fourth day of admission. He was murdered by November 9th. Before ventilation my father called me twice. These were his words:
Rachel! Get me out of here! They're trying to kill me!
Do you know what that feels like? Knowing, I knew very well what they were doing in the hospitals, and my dad cried out, Rachel, get me out of here! That was the last conversation I had with my father.
My mother, sister and I were on the phone every day day, four times a day. We were pleading with the staff, we needed to see my dad because he needed our touch, he was lonely. And they always had excuses.
My father tested negative after three weeks in the hospital, from covid, yet they refused to remove him from the covid ICU, extreme isolation, behind a glass. My nephew was able to go into the hospital. He got himself certified as a chaplain, just to go see my dad. Certified. He's got a job [?] but he did whatever because he wanted to see his grandfather.
Broward Health betrayed my family. They betrayed my father. And my father, they murdered him for profit, and you need to know that. They are murdering our loved ones for a profit.
His medical records showed a list of 32 different medications including Fentanyl, Vencomycin, Vicodin, [?] steroids and anti-psychotic medications after he was placed on ventilation. He was dehumanized. He was refused anything that we would ask for. Ivermectin, he was already on Ivermectin before he got into the hospital. We tried desperately to get it for him. He asked for his notebook and he asked for a Bible. We slipped it in the Bible but they never gave it to him.
His kidneys began to shut down, and he was on dialysis although we asked every day, every day we asked, how are my father's kidneys? Because I knew Remdesivir, I knew what it was doing.
My father was a victim because he was unvaccinated. He was denied his right to select a medication, or experimental drugs.
He was married 56 years and left a very large family behind. I miss my dad. He should be here today. Especially his great grandson who still runs into the house calling Papa, Papa, still looking for him.
I'm also representing another family. Thomas Leonardi, 72 year-old, married 40 years, who was murdered at Woodmont Hospital, Tamarac, Florida. He was given 49 excessive toxic doses of Remdesivir for 45 days.
Forty-five days!
He was given an injection of Haldol on the second day and because he refused a pneumonia vaccine while in ICU. We all know Haldol should never be administered to a mild-mannered 72 year old with heart stent. On day 9 an infectious disease doctor wrote, poor prognosis, yet continued to push the death protocol onto his veins every day until his death.
I stand here for my dad and for the countless others that have lost their loved ones. This has got to stop.
In closing, we have heard many, many stories today. And many of us have witnessed unspeakable horrors carried out by ostensibly well-intentional professionals in the name of public health. We have watched our fundamental, once inalienable rights gutted before our eyes. We have seen our elders locked away or wrapped in plastic just to have a hug. We have seen our dying depart this world via FaceTime or Zoom, deprived funerals while the ruling the class that issued these edicts, we were forced to abide rough elbows, unmasked, at lavish parties or fancy restaurants most of us could scarcely afford.
Many of us have complied with everything we have [been] asked. When we suffered as a result, we were lambasted, slandered and ridiculed. We were even censored for simply talking about the experience.
So today I'm sounding the alarm. And I'm calling everyone in Florida. It is time to rise up! I'm asking you today, will you fight with us? Will you fight for loved ones and fight for the next generation?
So it's time, Floridians, to take a stand, place boots on the ground. You can no longer sit and watch and wait for us to do it. We can't do it alone, we need you, every one of you! We need you! So it's time to join forces. There are many, many organizations that are out there, that need volunteers, that need help. Join one of them! We have a Monday night we have a support group, we have over 90 people on these calls every Monday night. A FormerFedsGroup. We have plenty, plenty of work, and we need volunteers. So join the fight people! Because we need to take America back and we need to take Florida back.
You can no longer sit back and watch. You can no longer just watch! It's time! So I even declare into 2023, over Florida, that this will be a year of divine recovery. It is going to be a year of divine recovery, we are going to take back our territory, we are taking back Florida. We are not going to allow this anymore. And I know that I'm going to keep fighting until my last dying breath! I will stand!
So God bless the great state of Florida, and God bless America.
Thank you.
