Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

You're a very patient man, Doc! You're trying to spread the findings, the news, to educate.

These were meant to sicken and eventually kill. They're "working"!! WE CAN SEE THAT!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Pfaff's avatar
David Pfaff
1h

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1940842398801637772

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture