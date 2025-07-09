You know I had to slide in the master grifter con man above. His best friend told us, told you, openly that Malone took no shot, ZERO. It was all a lie, to shill, to get you to take shots as he benefitted. How?

Now to the key study at hand by Abue et al. The study looked at near 300 persons with pancreatic cancer who took multiple doses of the mRNA vaccine. Boosters.

‘Methods: We retrospectively examined the effect of vaccination on survival in 272 PC patients diagnosed at our hospital from January 2018 to November 2023 and analyzed prognostic factors, including IgG4 levels in 96 PC patients. Immunohistochemistry for Foxp3 in the tumor tissue was performed, and the serum IgG4 level was measured. Serum samples from 79 patients with benign and malignant diseases, including PC, were collected between September and November 2023, and the spike-specific IgG4 level was determined using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay.

Results: The overall survival (OS) of PC (pancreatic cancer) patients was shortened in those vaccinated three times or more, and the total serum IgG4 levels increased with the number of vaccinations. Of note, OS was significantly shorter in the high IgG4 group, and Foxp3-positive cells in the tumor tissues were increased. Repeated vaccinations increased the spike-specific IgG4 levels, and a positive correlation was observed between spike-specific IgG4 and the total IgG4.’

Cancers (Basel)

Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination as a Poor Prognostic Factor in Pancreatic Cancer: A Retrospective, Single-Center Cohort Study

Makoto Abue 1, Mai Mochizuki 2, Rie Shibuya-Takahashi 2, Kensuke Ota 1, Yuta Wakui 1, Wataru Iwai 1, Jun Kusaka 1, Masashi Saito 1, Shinichi Suzuki 1, Ikuro Sato 3, Keiichi Tamai 2

Repeated COVID-19 vaccination correlates with poor prognosis of PC. (a) Kaplan–Meier analysis from 2018 to 2023 in Cohort A by year. (b) Kaplan–Meier analysis of 272 PC patients in Cohort A (log-rank test, p = 0.019, median 11.2 months vs. median 14.1 months). (c) Kaplan–Meier analysis of 223 PC patients with known vaccination history in Cohort A (log-rank test, p = 0.006, median 10.3 months vs. median 14.9 months). (d) Kaplan–Meier analysis of 96 PC patients after propensity score matching for TNM factors, surgery, and chemotherapy in Cohort A (log-rank test, p = 0.038, median 11.2 months vs. median 14.2 months).

IgG4 is a negative prognostic factor in PC patients. (a) Kaplan–Meier analysis of 96 PC patients with known vaccination history and measured IgG4 levels in Cohort A (log-rank test, p < 0.001, median 10.3 months vs. median 20.8 months). (b) Comparison of total IgG4 levels by number of vaccinations in 96 PC patients of Cohort A (Mann–Whitney test, p = 0.025, ≥3 vaccinations vs. 0–2 vaccinations). (c) Kaplan–Meier analysis in PC patients with IgG4 test in Cohort A (* log-rank test, p = 0.076 and Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test, p = 0.042, IgG4-high group vs. IgG4-low group, cutoff value for IgG4 is 47.5 mg/dL). (d) Representative images of PC tissues (white arrowheads: tumor cells) with Foxp3-positive lymphocytes (black arrows). A square frame (100 µm × 100 µm) was used to measure the number of Foxp3-positive cells/total cell counts. (e) Comparison of Foxp3-positive cells/total cell counts by number of vaccinations (Mann–Whitney test, p = 0.044, ≥3 vaccinations vs. 0–2 vaccinations). (f) Comparison of Foxp3 positive cells/total cell counts between high and low serum IgG4 groups (Mann–Whitney test, p = 0.005, cutoff value for IgG4 is 47.5 mg/dL). PC, pancreatic cancer.

Total IgG4, along with spike-specific IgG4, is increased in patients with repeated COVID-19 vaccination. (a) Measurement of spike-specific IgGs in Cohort B using ELISA. (b) Comparison of spike-specific IgGs values between types of diseases. There was no significant difference in the spike-specific IgGs levels between the disease types. (c) Comparison of spike-specific IgGs values based on the numbers of vaccinations. Spike-specific IgG, IgG1, and IgG4 levels increased in the groups that were vaccinated more than three times (Kruskal–Wallis test, p < 0.05, vs. 0–2 vaccinations). (d,e) Correlation plot of the total IgG4 and spike-specific IgG4 in all cases (R2 = 0.27, p < 0.001) (d) and PC cases (R2 = 0.38, p = 0.011). (e) ELISA, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay; PC, pancreatic cancer.