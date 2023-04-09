Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Apr 9, 2023

Don’t ever stop asking! Science, freedom and truth need clear eyed integrity, honesty, courage and the determination to pursue full and transparent answers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Apr 9, 2023

Sorry for their loss but proud of this family for challenging the doctors' speculative cause of death made without a proper investigative autopsy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture