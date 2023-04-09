The landscape is now clear: this COVID mRNA-DNA technology based gene injection can ravage and weaken, subvert the immune system, the cardiovascular system, the neurological system, can cause remission cancers to flare and metastasis to over rev (TURBO like) etc. and can even lead to the re-emergence of prior dormant latent type infections that the immune system had walled off.

Here we see the ravage again and the good news (in this horrific situation) is that the family is not sold, they are beginning to ask questions for it does not make sense:

‘The family and longtime attorney for “John Wick” and “The Wire” star Lance Reddick are disputing an uncorroborated death certificate that says the actor died of heart disease.

Attorney James E. Hornstein said that Reddick’s reported cause of death — ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease — is “not a result of an autopsy” and is “inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

The medical conditions were first reported Thursday by TMZ, which obtained and posted a copy of the actor’s Los Angeles County death certificate listing the heart diseases as the immediate and underlying causes of the “Bosch” star’s death.’

Hornstein described Reddick as “the most physically fit person I’ve ever known,” saying that the “Fringe” and “Lost” actor worked out daily at his home gym, did “extensive cardio work” and contractually required having access to gym facilities when working away from home. He also said Reddick “ate as if a dietitian was monitoring his every meal.”

“The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” Hornstein said. “On behalf of [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”’

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-04-07/lance-reddick-cause-death-disputed-family