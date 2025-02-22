The Maple Leaf flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament hill in Ottawa Feb. 15, 1965.

What do you think? I think a nation that has people eyeing its materials and resources and surrounded by those who thinks it can just take what is not their….do not know their place or behavior or form…you see them…well, as disturbing as it sounds, suggests Canada step into the 21st century and like other nations? get its own nuclear weapons and massive Air Force bombers etc. Put to me. I was asked, can’t US to spot Canada some nukes. I told the Canadians. And soon. Fire the dildo oh I meant Trudeau and get proper government in place. I cannot seem to get my arthritis under control, pardon any typos. Though Papa Trump has driven Canadians together and actually driven support for Trudeau.

Do you think Canada should for the first time seriously protect its own borders? Remain the gentleman in the mix among madmen, but also do a little ‘securing’? Nations like India, South Africa, UK, Pakistan, Israel, France etc. have nukes so why not Canada? Of course, USA. Did I miss any? North Korea? Maybe not yet. Iran…never will get any! Iran will potentially use its to kill people, Canada will use its to protect itself. IMO. So, I lean to YES. At least that is my thinking. It has to. Just shine them daily and guard them and have them. Not to use them, unless you need to. Will send the right message to rogue nations with big eyes. Places like China et al. See how they eying Taiwan. These nations leering and lurking, wanting other people’s things. GGGeeeeezzzzeeee…they can’t get their business in order but want other nations. How dare China? et al. Does Canada need to protect itself from bad actors? From Russia? China? Mexico? From those who lust and are fixated and have fetishes over what IS NOT THEIRS? From those who want to take Canada’s stuff because they see the MONEY they, ‘they’ can make from it? Should she?

I do not know as I am unpacking this now since some folk have poked me repeatedly. What say you?

Should Canada so that she can send the message ‘keep your slimy dirty hands off’. All you who want the nations resources etc. Saying that Canada is not Ukraine or GAZA??? I think an interesting proposition and as said, has been tabled to me many times recently, of recent.

What did Reagan say…"peace through strength”…I like it! Maybe this is what he meant re places like Canada.

I will be interested to listen to any nations explain why Canada should not have its own nuclear weapons or much more robust muscular military defense system in place in the 21st century. Just like theirs.

What do you Canadians here think? Or anyone? I find fascinating. A prospect.