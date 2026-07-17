Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Rock Candy
4h

Absolutely NOT!! He is saving this country by standing by its constitution. ❤️🙏🏽🇺🇸

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Ann's avatar
Ann
5h

Not true

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