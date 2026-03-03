from? A new beginning so to speak with some electoral process following. Or do you think potentially a complete clusterfuck of a disaster due to the bombings and removal of the core regime, with pure civil war and a destroyed Iran, infrastructure destroyed, shambles, and a completely unstable middle east left in the wake? Such as this Israel-US bombing action destroying Middle East even more similar as how it was left after Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan failed bombings etc.?? just lost American precious military to show for it and devoid of blood and treasure?

Do you think Russia and China could join with Iran? Direct or indirect?

What do you think? Yes, as insane as that photo is up top, we are living in insane times. It matches the times.

Personally, I want Trump to be successful in all he does and that the military is successful and safe always in what it does and no loss of life. I also do not want the military to harm people and take lives unnecessarily…used wrongfully…I think here it is being used wrongfully. If we removed the man, then leave.

I want no loss of life. No destruction. It is my view. What is yours? and let us not threaten each other over different views. Let us learn and think and debate. To help.

What do you think will happen as a result of this Israel-US bombing action?

