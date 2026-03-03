Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Paul Frohlich
It depends what "information" you look up, pro Trump or anti Trump or news in between. Huge part of Iranian mostly young people wellcome the attack on Ayathola regime, other Arab countries are pissed at Iran bombing them, as for now it looks good for Trump

VICTORIASPANGLER6591
With the continued bombing of the other countries by the Iranians still in charge, I would say that President Trump needs to finish the job. I say this because of their ability to use their own weapons of destruction on our country in retaliation. Also hopefully after it is finished our country will in some way help the people of Iran .

