Doctors (Marik): Evidence suggests that the combination of vitamin C, corticosteroids & thiamine acts synergistically to reverse sepsis (septic shock) induced organ dysfunction; intravenous vitamin C
Intravenous (IV) vitamin C, thiamine, & hydrocortisone; Vit C protocol (Marik): Only 4 of 47 patients treated with the protocol did not survive (8.5%), while 19 of the 47 control patients died (40%)
These findings are very applicable to sepsis in severely ill COVID patients.
‘After the first life-saving success, his vitamin C / hydrocortisone / thiamine protocol was used to treat 47 consecutive septic patients over seven months in 2016. He compared the results he achieved with these patients in a retrospective manner with a control group of septic patients treated without his new protocol during the prior seven months, simply looking at the outcome of survival.’
SOURCE:
https://www.faim.org/interview-with-dr-paul-marik-on-vitamin-c-protocol-for-sepsis
Great post. Most patients with COVID in ICU actually die of related sepsis, so this would help save many lives, but that is not the real objective of the so-called doctors in most hospitals today for sure, who seem to be already acting like they are working on Bill Gates' death panels and likely are, as official permission to do things often comes long after programs have actually been initiated.
When I was in ICU officially diagnosed as gravely ill with 50% blood oxygen, sepsis, COVID 19 and COVID pneumonia, and secondary pneumonia when I woke up 4 weeks later, I received none of this protocol for sepsis, or any vitamins at all while in a coma, only being given just the knockout drugs used to keep me in an induced coma and tocilizumab (actemra), a repurposed drug usually used for rheumatoid arthritis as a supposed anti-inflammatory that has no antiviral or antibacterial function whatsoever and is actually highly destructive to lung tissue in the form it was administered to me as confirmed by my lung X-Rays showing the typical well-known type of massive glassy opacification type damaged areas seen in studies relating to this type of use of tocilizumab, but doctors looking at my lungs attribute that damage to all kinds of other things of course, and it is stated officially that tocilizumab should never ever be given to anyone with sepsis or anyone suffering with any infection as it lowers the immune function, and can lead to TB in patients who have been exposed to TB as most people have been exposed at some point in their lives, and they gave not one of these things recommended by Dr Marik after I have thoroughly examined my medical records from my nearly two months in the hospital.
I mentioned the Dr Marik protocol to the ICU staff when I was brought out of induced coma, and they were negative about it, and even when I mentioned this previously to hospital staff years ago on a filthy NHS hospital surgical ward where I was having surgery where there had been 19 cases of sepsis in just a few months on the tiny ward I was placed on, speaking smilingly in a friendly and intendedly helpful and interactive manner, the reaction I received was actually shocking, immediate pronounced hostility, nasty facial expressions, and sheer malevolence in a large number of the staff, some really nasty things happened and I was deliberately cruelly denied necessary prearranged appropriate medications following surgery by several staff. That just shows the typical real state hospital agenda. Mind you, my medical records do contain a code that has stated very clearly from even before the COVID crisis, and even before I was even 60 years old to all doctors in the UK; "You may deny this patient any treatment". Death panels indeed.
We won't be seeing any real treatment for sepsis or cancer or any other serious illness ever being given out under these increasingly sadistic and hateful communist systems in the US or the UK, the hospitals are often quite vindictively acting in place of Bolshevik death camps, quite literally, and intendedly so. We are under hostile foreign power military occupation government, and nothing else. It is horrifying to consider that this is just a warm-up to the eventual coming Stalinist WEF NWO one world military dictatorship government that will be a real picnic for any still living by that time.
Kudos to the long censored finding of Linus Pauling who won the Nobel Peace Prize and Nobel Prize in Chemistry on his studies and findings on vitamin C