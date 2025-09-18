Doctors (Marik): Evidence suggests that the combination of vitamin C, corticosteroids & thiamine acts synergistically to reverse sepsis (septic shock) induced organ dysfunction; intravenous vitamin C
Intravenous (IV) vitamin C, thiamine, & hydrocortisone; Vit C protocol (Marik): Only 4 of 47 patients treated with the protocol did not survive (8.5%), while 19 of the 47 control patients died (40%)
‘DOJ Deletes Study Showing Domestic Terrorists Are Most Often Right Wing
Following Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the Trump administration’s promise to go after the “radical left” a study showing most domestic terrorism is far-right was disappeared.’
Over to Marik’s excellent work:
I found this treatment of utility and important to re-share, I prior posted this couple years ago. In case it can be helpful, text may be dated…I intend to call Dr. Marik to get his most updated view on his treatment in now 2025, so stand by:
These findings are very applicable to sepsis in severely ill COVID patients.
‘After the first life-saving success, his vitamin C / hydrocortisone / thiamine protocol was used to treat 47 consecutive septic patients over seven months in 2016. He compared the results he achieved with these patients in a retrospective manner with a control group of septic patients treated without his new protocol during the prior seven months, simply looking at the outcome of survival.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SOURCE:
https://www.faim.org/interview-with-dr-paul-marik-on-vitamin-c-protocol-for-sepsis
Dr. Marik's results were stunning. Only 4 of the 47 patients treated with the protocol did not survive (8.5%), while 19 of the 47 control patients (who did not receive this protocol) died (40.4%). None of the treated patients developed any organ failure, and all of the treated patients were able to be weaned off of vasopressors (blood pressure-supporting drugs) within roughly 24 hours of starting the protocol.
Treating sepsis with vitamin C, thiamine, and hydrocortisone: Exploring the quest for the magic elixir.Obi J, et al. J Crit Care. 2020. PMID: 32061462 Free PMC article. Review.
Hydrocortisone, Vitamin C, and Thiamine for the Treatment of Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock: A Retrospective Before-After Study.Marik PE, et al. Chest. 2017. PMID: 27940189
Metabolic support in sepsis: corticosteroids and vitamins: the why, the when, the how.Fujii T, et al. Curr Opin Crit Care. 2020. PMID: 32487845 Review.
Effect of Vitamin C, Thiamine, and Hydrocortisone on Ventilator- and Vasopressor-Free Days in Patients With Sepsis: The VICTAS Randomized Clinical Trial.Sevransky JE, et al. JAMA. 2021. PMID: 33620405 Free PMC article. Clinical Trial.
Emerging Adjunctive Approach for the Treatment of Sepsis: Vitamin C and Thiamine. Badeaux JE, et al. Crit Care Nurs Clin North Am. 2018. PMID: 30098738 Review.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sepsis is basically an allergic reaction to a virus or bacteria. Vaccines contaminated with or containing bacterial/viral proteins cause the development of this allergy. Upon infection with that virus/bacteria, the person suffers an allergic reaction concurrent with the infection. So sepsis is iatrogenic. Vitamin C works because it is an anti-histamine. Please see details here:
Injected vaccines are the worst mistake in medicine
https://zenodo.org/records/15844676