in the United States runs through China’s critical materials. To replenish its weapons stockpiles that have been depleted due to America’s proxy war against Russia and its open warfare against Iran, the U.S. Department of Defense now needs Beijing’s permission to restock. The rules of the road are being rewritten, and they are being rewritten in Beijing.’

So who really got game? Xi or our daddy?

Is this report accurate? Your view? Is Xi et al. underestimating our daddy Trump?

Before we go on, I have a question…do these people in this photo with a couple others, really run the USA? Is this and was this always about money? can’t bitches ever get enough? they must own everything? Can Trump stop this open theft of all that is not theirs?

Let us muse a bit. Back to our thesis about Xi…

Will China move to take Taiwan now, with no constraints by USA, unapposed, as USA is bloodied, and needs help to save face? and take TMSC and control the globe’s semi-conductor chips and all the rare earth’s for the US military? You do know China has USA military by the short and curlies re rare earths? FOX did not tell you this?

Are we about to witness quid pro quo Xi styling? Who will get the quid and who will get the quo?

Who is going to schlong how? Will Xi schlong our daddy or will our daddy read Xi the riot act, American styling? Will Xi ‘timeout’ daddy Trump? For his misguided (dry drunk sexual predator Hegseth) Iran clusterfuck?

‘The verdict is in. The Alliance of Democracies’ Democracy Perception Index, which was released on May 8, puts China’s net global perception at +7%. Meanwhile, the international perception of the U.S. has collapsed. Two years ago, it sat comfortably at +22%. Today, it has plunged to a dismal -16%. It is clear that Trump will be tiptoeing through the tulips with Xi and coming home empty-handed.’

‘Trump thinks he’s flying to Beijing with leverage. China spent 6 years making sure he doesn’t have any’