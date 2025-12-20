Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Rebecca
3h

My sister has been fighting turbo breast cancer for 3 years. Every time her chemo treatments end, her cancer grows back in her breast, in her liver and on bone. I couldn’t believe her doctor recommended she get the Covid booster knowing what doctors now know. Even my doctor quit pushing Covid boosters, a complete reversal from previous years. I worry about the spike proteins that slough off from vaccinated family members to unvaccinated friends and family. We don’t know enough, we never did know enough about Covid to make educated decisions. I was an EMT. My faith in the medical field has been shattered.

Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Too deep for me. All I want to know is if the report that fetal cells and their DNA is contaminating the RNA injections. All I know is that the Crispr accolades are playing with the blue print of life and they have not got a clue about the great harm they are causing. If Pfizer and Moderna RNA is contaminated it should be pulled for failing GMP's! First step forward!

1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
