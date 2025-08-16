mRNA vaccine is “associated with a higher risk of influenza-like respiratory illness and workdays lost.” Is this a game? Is the public being made laughing stocks? If judges and juries and courts and the like declare guilt for people like Fauci et al., all linked to OWS lockdowns and Malone et al. vaccine like Bancel, Sahin, Malone, Bourla et al., people at Moderna, Pfizer et al., should we not allow courts to impose harsh punishment? If courts say hang, should we? Your view?

Association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status with risk of influenza-like illness and loss of workdays in healthcare workers

This is just another study that adds to the body of evidence of the failure, the fraud, the harms, the deaths linked to the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine and makes you wonder how come these miscreants are not sitting in a jail or at least under oath in a courtroom…makes you wonder. Money Money Money, …question is, who got money to shill and do this? I think you know.

We are standing behind POTUS Trump waiting on him, a long time now but we wait, we still support him, to do the right thing and pull all of these mRNA products off the US market. To protect the citizenry.

Association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status with risk of influenza-like illness and loss of workdays in healthcare workers

Methods

During a period of high SARS-CoV-2 community transmission (November 2023 to May 2024), we collected weekly data on symptoms and sick day leave and used negative binomial regression to identify risk factors for these outcomes among 1745 healthcare workers. To single out the effect of the vaccine and account for potential confounding, additional inverse probability weighted analysis was performed.

Results

In both analyses, we show that more SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations are associated with a higher risk of influenza-like respiratory illness and workdays lost. For influenza-like respiratory illness, the association is stronger with a more recent timing of the vaccination rather than the number of vaccinations, which suggests that the effect wanes over time. In contrast, seasonal influenza vaccination is associated with a decreased risk for both outcomes.

Conclusions

Based on our data, we conclude that SARS-CoV-2 booster vaccination does not contribute to the protection of the healthcare workforce in a post-pandemic setting. SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may even temporarily increase the likelihood of symptomatic infection and workday loss.’

Multivariable analysis of risk factors associated with ILI

In multivariable (negative binomial) regression model 1 (without the variable time of last SARS-CoV-2 vaccination), the risk of ILI was significantly associated with vaccination status for those with 3 or 4 vaccinations (aIRR 1.56, 95% CI 1.22–2.03 and 1.70, 95% CI 1.27–2.28, respectively).

I have always said, as long as a court, judges, juries, legal system tries people like Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Jha, Fauci, Birx, Walensky, Azar, Hahn, Baric, all of them on my Horsemen’s list and finds guilt, must be examined under oath, many in prior Trump admin, the present Trump admin, Biden’s etc., as long as judges and courts declare their COVID (and OWS lockdown) and deadly mRNA vaccine actions and policies direct or indirect caused needless deaths, not you or I, but the legal system, must then hang them! Only then. We stand by and let the process play out. And please hung on the White House lawn.

Your view? Point is all along we knew this Malone mRNA shot was non-sterilizing and promoted infection in the vaccinated but that did not stop them from forcing it. Now those who Trump hired to stop the mRNA shot are promoting it. We await Trump to act.

Trump, I continue to support and call on him to act in the best interest of the nation, and RFK Jr. too. I trust RFK Jr. to do the right thing. I call on him. To review this study in the pile he already has. Showing. The deadliness. Of. The. Malone. Bourla. Moderna. BioNTech. mRNA. vaccine.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.