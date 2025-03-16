There at the head is, of course, Trump and his bunch of incredibly camp capos. There is Musk ‘the impregnator’ (insert) who seems to see women mainly as incubators. There are the ceasefire meetings in Saudi, where, of course, no women can attend – and this is regarded as acceptable.”

“Instead of the cowards with their secret service protection that run the world, we could do with some decent men, who are unafraid. What we have now is only men who protect each other. Women and children first? Not anymore.

All this talk of strong men. Do you think we don’t see through it? The “don’t disrespect me” from Trump… I see it from silly idiots on the street every day.

The answer is simply “no”. We do not respect you. You may scare us but we have no respect. None. Real men earn it. No respect. None. Real men earn it.”

“Should you be an attractive female sitting next to Elon Musk at dinner, he may, if you are very lucky, offer you one of his most precious assets – his sperm...” Elon Musk has welcomed his 14th child. How can any parent think that’s a good idea?

Is Moore ranting or does she have a point? Is there fire to this smoke? Or is a Moore a TDS sufferer? I find some of the content is important and makes sense and is on the money! What say you? I am behind Trump and worked in his administration (RFK Jr. and I go back and forth as to a role now (he I do think can do real good if he can re-locate his testicles and sheds the chains they in Trump world have placed on him but put a pin in that for a moment), yet do see in Trump world a kind of objectification of women…

almost token and objects (back to the FOX News ‘legs and pump’ days) yet she does not see it…lots of ‘favor’ ambassadorships and not the plum positions in government…we even have men in those plum roles who clearly have no clue in what they are doing and already are subverting and damaging Trump…but I guess a moron inept male is better than an accomplished capable woman, in the Tate, Trump orbit etc. world? No? What say you? I do agree somewhat with Moore here.

Author Suzanne Moore; Trump, Putin, Tate... I’m fed up with these putrid men who seem to be in control of the world

‘Sex education cannot counter the influx of porn but it could tell boys that most girls do not want to be strangled half to death. They could speak of female sexual pleasure. We could also let it be known that while the Tate brothers’ simulation of machismo men may impress 13-year-olds, most of us are appalled by their vile rhetoric. Also, what is going on with Andrew Tate’s head? It appears to be shrinking. These jumped-up pimps are laughable, they are liars, they are accused of rape, they should be extradited.

It is hard to tell boys not to behave like hate-filled jerks when several hate-filled jerks rule the world, but I am hopeful.

I have three daughters and so have had teenage boys in my house for as long as I can remember. I have seen their sweetness and their insecurities. I have seen them get involved in gangs, become addicts, and get shot in the back. And you know what? I could have nearly always picked out who was going to get into trouble from a young age. Early intervention is not a luxury, it is a necessity.’