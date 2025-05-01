DOGE said will find 2 trillion $ in corruption, found only 150 billion $, less than 10%, & we only can confirm 5% of the 150 billion; Musk failed IMO, failed! now Tesla is about to fire Musk, looking
for a new CEO for he failed on his day job and his company job! now DOGE and Trump people saying be thankful, Musk helped solve IT issues & that is a crock, DOGE was struck up to find savings, not IT
one more time, Kamala Harris, please stfu, no one wants to hear from you, if Trump failed 1 million %, we will choose him over you all day long! you are just too stupid…you hurt democrats terribly, hurt the nation…harmed the nation with your illegals breach of our borders. go away for 40 years and learn to read, and read some books, some facts, some real facts, before we hear any of your cackling and bullshit specious nonsense. you are NOT a serious person! When you come up with ideas all your own, talk then.
I’m not going to quibble over the numbers-he found plenty enough for me and sacrificed himself to do it!
Musk exposed the corruption we suspected but did not know. He found plenty of stolen/laundered funds while sacrificing himself! If it’s true about Tesla, they are failing without him and they will eventually crash! Liberals destroy their own!