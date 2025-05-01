one more time, Kamala Harris, please stfu, no one wants to hear from you, if Trump failed 1 million %, we will choose him over you all day long! you are just too stupid…you hurt democrats terribly, hurt the nation…harmed the nation with your illegals breach of our borders. go away for 40 years and learn to read, and read some books, some facts, some real facts, before we hear any of your cackling and bullshit specious nonsense. you are NOT a serious person! When you come up with ideas all your own, talk then.