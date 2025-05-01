Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
42m

I’m not going to quibble over the numbers-he found plenty enough for me and sacrificed himself to do it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Myra Trifilio's avatar
Myra Trifilio
35m

Musk exposed the corruption we suspected but did not know. He found plenty of stolen/laundered funds while sacrificing himself! If it’s true about Tesla, they are failing without him and they will eventually crash! Liberals destroy their own!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture