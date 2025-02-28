Donald Trump backpedals on Zelensky 'dictator' claim - 'I can't believe I said that' Asked by a reporter if he still thought that Zelensky was a dictator after making the claim against the Ukrainian
leader, a seemingly dumbfounded Donald Trump replied: 'Did I say that?" claims he can't remember calling Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator as he greeted Keir Starmer to the White House.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lol, Trump knows exactly what he said, and why he said it. It was a fact. And it was part of the deal-making process. He isn't back pedaling, just softening the blow to the dictator puppet Zelensky.
I think we look at everything he does and says as strategic. Treating Keir like a sweet docile kitten? Also strategic. Treat ‘em nice till they attack and then smash hard. Keir and Zalensky could very quickly become “governors”.