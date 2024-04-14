If Trump does not win, it is game over! I do not think America can survive 4 more years of Biden or democrats flooding it with illegals. It is over! Trump MUST move to close the border in his first hour Jan 20th 2025 (including with tampon-man Trudeau’s Canada) and move to deport all, every single illegal in Ameria…we can do it!

Radical islam, jihadists, extreme islamic ideology remains the GRAVEST threat to America and the western world! Always was. Try arguing that with me. Bring your argument and show me and us how it is NOT. Radical islamists coupled to the MADNNES, the insanity of the transgender trans-gendering bullshit psychopathy, are the 2 threats that we have to get a handle on, and when we ensconce it within the open floodgate borders, with 16 to 20,000 illegals pouring in daily into USA, then we in America, the west, are in grave danger…we have lit our own funeral pyres…no sane nations does this, none! Historically. When they did, they ‘FELL’.

I warn you in the west, population replacement rate in US and Canada and UK should be 2.2 child at about, it is currently 1.8 child, in the islamic communities, it is about 8…they are and will BREED you out…Americans and Canadians and western world, you have to have children…

back to Magnus…who I think is bringing us his MAGNUS OPUS now, his best work…with the coming win!!

The WESTERN world needs Trump, only Trump…Biden is senile, you won’t say it, I will. He is old, the old man shuffle, he is in dementia…word is he must be injected daily to get up…we can see in the various versions of him on stag…he cannot lead this nation now or the future…with what he has done to it, putting our women in harms way…our daughters…him and Obama, the shia…the rapes and stabbings and murders due to the islamists, rapists, military aged jihadists that are coming on US soil, Chinese nationals, Latino males etc…who will abuse and kill our peoples…due to Biden and Obama and that devil Mayorkas…

he Biden must be allowed to retire NOW and go to pasture…he has fucked America, him and his Biden INC., his crack-whore son, his America hating administration…forcing our police and military via mandate, threat of loss of income etc., to take the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA technology vaccine has weakened them and placed them at risk for coming vaccine related harms, deaths, auto-immunity reactivity…they are vaccine injured. many do not know it! Yet! expect cancer to soar among our police and military, the most precious among us…

do not fuss, we are working on Donaldus Magnus to bring the language explaining how he was fucked by Fauci et al. and some in his own Task Force, Pence et al…with the lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA technology vaccine…he will talk out loud…stand by…he will give you the type of mea culpa you seek and he will give…he is unique in that way, but he knows, he knows 100% the harms of the vaccines…its all I may say here…I cannot say more but I will say, he knows about rhe vaccines….he will fix this what Malone and Bancel and Weissman et al. did to us…he will…

…Kennedy…what can I say? IMO, he is a good man, I have no faults save his leftism and I don’t buy that what he sells, yet loves his vaccine position etc. and I think a good man…I know him, stood with him, he is IMO not the traditional Kennedy…he is ‘better’…improved version 2.0…Trump must use RFK to fix America…I will work the behind the scenes to get him there…

but if Trump fails to win, if they imprison him or kill him and I think the democrats, the left, the RINOs, the deepstate will move to kill him, I do think Trump’s VP pick must be picked geared to serve, soon after election…and to win and to go on to serve 8 more years…I do think we have to be prepared 45 may get us there but may never serve out for these sick demented criminals in deepstate, in the democrat party like the SQUAD members, these leftist socialist deranged high risk people like ‘OCCASSIONAL CORTEX’ oh sorry I meant ‘MISSING CORTEX’ or crap, I made a mistake again, I mean Ocasio Cortez etc., Omar etc…these America hating people…will amp up their whackos like how they did for Scalise to get him shot…we must protect 45 24/7…but 45 must get us there…deliver us the WH again…we will take it home, but it is done, over, if Trump fails to win! The implications of Trump not winning are immense…it will be done, if Trump does not win!

The world will rise again, America, the west, if Trump wins! No talk of ‘if’, he ‘MUST’…he is the ONLY hope today! not just the best, the ONLY. The rest are juvenile wankers…playing house. In a big boy game. Is he perfect? NO…but show me someone who is. Show me today someone better than he to get the job done, even if he gets just 10% done!

I will take 45 all day long baby!

MAGA!