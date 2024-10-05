vote who were Christians…do you understand that? We can get Pennsylvania and Georgia if you Christians vote! Yet vote your conscience. Vote on who you place value.

Help do the Lord’s work now, get up, America needs you, the illegals are over-running New York and spilling into Pennsylvania. The rapes and killings will spike there soon. The US border must be closed for a season for us to get a handle on this. Mass deportation is a must, and ONLY Trump will do this. He has promised. All. So, get up, get out! Get to the polls.

See this chart, the red numbers per swing state are the Christians who did not vote, and the black numbers are the amounts that Trump lost by.

get up, get out, get to vote!

Go to: TheUnitedWest…led by the great Tom Trento…

The United West

MAGA!

