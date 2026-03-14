This is the shit we getting out of HHS? A steroid pumped 72 year old? Fakeness? Misleading the nation? Selling Camelot dreams? You silenced one of our key soldiers who helped fight against the deadly OWS lockdowns and deadly mRNA Malone et al. vaccine…you de-balled him!

I love you POTUS Trump and support you but RFK Jr. has got to go! You need a serious person to head HHS! An informed person. Not a lawyer masquerading as a scientist or doctor. RFK Jr. can go back to his podcasts and speeches and his own advocacy, he did good there, but you people removed his testicles and he is now a DC eunuch bobble-head ‘yes man’ like most in your cabinet walking around with oversized mis-sized Oxford shoes. Poor Marco, this is a catastrophic photo, worse than Lil shrinking Marco photo yet I think he will be next POTUS.

I think RFK Jr. should go back on his own and regain his legacy! The Trump administration is destroying it! He can do much good away from the WH.

Who gave Marco these shoes to attend this meeting with? Good God! But wait, next stack I got to tell you about my shoegate story ha ha ha…

This Marco’s feet at recent meeting:

And have RFK Jr. playing a game with Makary et al. (Prasad gained my respect by being outed) on Americans making USA ‘think’ it is fixing mRNA vaccine and pulling it for it is ineffective non-sterilizing negative effectiveness does not protect the upper airways non-neutralizing does not work, cannot leave the systemic circulation (vaccinal induced antibodies from deltoid site of injection) and enter the respiratory compartment mucosal lining etc., when in fact, all he has to do is REMAIN silent on mRNA and do nothing. For the game really is to keep mRNA and expand it, to transition ALL vaccine to mRNA translation platform…and have a grifter fraud con-man like Malone sit on ACIP to give credibility to the head fake…when deaths lay at his feet?

this remains one of the greatest con jobs Mr. President on Americans!

So, by putting RFK Jr. and Makary at FDA, presto, deadly mRNA vaccines are now GOOD? Beneficial? Safe? Effective? So, the game is to be silent on mRNA, talk fraud bullshit daily on all things but mRNA vaccine? We the American people are that stupid?

Can you explain to us what your Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was doing with pedophile Epstein? When he said he was not! Did he seek to go dinosaur bone hunting as RFK Jr. did?

You say you putting him on tighter leash because of mistakes he making and the like but you Trump orbit fucking the man? You have fucked RFK Jr. and diminished him! Word is Susie Wiles accompanies him in the men’s room, he cannot piss without her agreeing!

‘White House Puts RFK Jr.’s HHS on Tighter Leash After MAHA Setbacks

Administration officials have been frustrated with his department’

‘WASHINGTON—The White House is more tightly controlling the messaging and policies—including around vaccines—coming from the Department of Health and Human Services ahead of the midterm elections, according to people familiar with the matter.

Aides close to President Trump decided to take a more active role in managing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. department in the face of polling that shows his vaccine moves are unpopular, the people said. Although Trump brought Kennedy into his administration with the promise that the vaccine skeptic and ultraprocessed-food critic could “go wild on health,” administration officials grew increasingly frustrated with what they viewed as foul-ups inside Kennedy’s department, according to people familiar with the matter. Aides close to Trump grew worried that perceived disorganization and a focus on vaccines could damage the president’s party in November, those people said.’

How could you place as Chief of Staff CoS (The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales), maybe the greatest vaccine pharma lobbyist in USA, maybe the world? Someone who bows down to pharma and their needs? How Mr. President? In your administration that professed and promised to be the best most ethical most qualified?

We were dealing with this next photo and you promised to do and be much better Mr. President and boy you know how much I support you and still do, I want your success and that you are granted favor by our Lord and mercy and safety and peace and pure success and get to Rushmore! But you giving us the same!

How could you place RFK Jr. as head of HHS? It is one of the biggest failures and jokes and I am saying it plainly, the statements out of HHS and him are not science evidence based. It is ‘likes’ and ‘podcast’ and ‘youtube’…this is games, politics, midterm games, we have a HHS ran like a game, a political game, using sex and affairs and Camelot and dreams and gossip and the like and selling that as public health? We have HHS making policy based on satisfying your base…yes, I just stated it. our public health and serious medical policy is based on your voting MAGA base and RFK Jr. is fucking around with the health of Americans! If he were serious, he would quit that post and stand on his own again and do good for USA. He is silenced by the Outlaw and your Trump orbit and cannot do anything of consequence. Anything serious. If he pushes on the edges and can push the base off, he is silenced. HHS is now a political arm of the Trump administration, I never thought I would state it! RFK Jr. is a pure embarrassment as HHS head. He was more potent on his own.

You nominated people who were inept and out of depth and were NOT the proper people to head HHS and NIH and FDA etc. You nominated people based on FOX and podcasts and the like when we needed serious people. RFK Jr. is a lawyer, he is NOT a serious man to head HHS, never was. He is UNSERIOUS. They all are. Makary? Now we being bullshitted and deceived with this Surgeon General farce Casey Means? RFK Jr.’s buddy? And her equally nutty brother? Someone who is inept, not serious, just a nepotistic nomination, someone who as we read has not even taken patients? To head the top doctor role in America? Come on Mr. President! We Americans deserve better! Pull that nomination, stop wasting the Senate’s time. I liked RFK Jr. so supported the appointment, but I need to be honest, I made a mistake, and I can say it now. I fell for the MAHA bullshit. MAHA is just grift and graft, ran by clowns and clowns linked to it. Taped into the basic need of humans, that is to belong to a group, to feel needed…to support something deemed good but this is pure grift. MAHA is a fraud IMO.

this next photo is to remind you of the looksmaxxing absurdity in Trump’s orbit. The shot on the left is the ‘new’ Mile High Noem…

threw us a man who pimps off of a dead dream that never was, for a nation begging for proper leadership at HHS, NIH, FDA etc. After the devastation, the deaths from the fraud over-cycled PCR-manufactured fake non-COVID pandemic, the deadly operation warp speed lockdowns (that saved not one life) and deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin Weissman Kariko BioNTech et al. mRNA gene platform inoculation (that saved not one life). You did that to USA? Sex sells so you did that? No mention of fake COVID or deadly school closures or lockdowns OWS or mRNA deadly vaccine at the RNC in Milwaukee?

No, it does not work so for the MAHA grift is over, it is gone, the public like how it can parse the nuance and finesse of the Iran bombing, can parse the MAHA bullshit. The RFK Jr. head fake, the shower stall video to confuse, the shirtless bullshit, the cocaine snorting off toilet seats, all of it. We get it! The love affairs and tales of love affairs re Olivia Nuzzi et al. And we are mortified by it, that your White House, that Susie Wales, in her quests to shove mRNA down our throats, to do the bidding for pharma who she REALLY works for, can throw us a RFK Jr. at us, and we will be bullshitted…oh the irony of the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales. How misinformed is she and again, like you did in 2020, you will pay an electoral price for this game played on us with the health agencies.

We are not morons, we know how RFK Jr. is being used to deflect from domestic issues…when its bad, send out RFK Jr. and some love affair story, something shirtless. Over one year and he at HHS, Oz, Prasad, Makary, Bhattacharya have done nothing of substance. Waste of time but Prasad is redeemed somewhat and I have grown respect for him.

All is staged as to HHS and our health agencies now. We see it. They are not selling health, they are selling sex and affairs and Camelot dreams…I like RFK Jr., I know him, admired him, but his role at HHS is bullshit, a failure! MAHA is a failure, a grift! This is my opinion as you have yours.