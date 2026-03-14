Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

they need to stop writing this bullshit about WH women swooning after a 72 year old steroid pumped body with a Camelot dream...this is so barf heavy...makes me ashamed this is the tactic the Trump White House uses...they think American women are morons and think with their vajayjays ONLY...as if women are not intellectually competent and smart and can match wits et al. with the men...so just throw them steroid sex dreams? how many dead women surround the Kennedys? something one day we must talk about...there are no dead women around my family....yours? think about it...and that is the standard for American women this WH thinks is good?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

you know I speak my mind...so grab your pearls for this one...

Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture