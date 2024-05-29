Don't you fuss on this corrupt NY trial deliberations, people like me are NOT worried one bit! Trump 45 owns them & 100% of what they do will backfire, he will come out on top & we will punish them
we will get our day very soon and each and all will be in the same position as 45 but the difference is they will sit in jails...all who did wrong, will pay, this is as corrupt as it comes and 45 is
showing you…almost martyr…this guy is a master…I like it…he is not worried, I am not worried, serious people are not worried, so you don’t be…just look on in disgust as you should and smile when it is righted. For it will be, its all I may say. They are so dumb and deranged, they cannot see how much they are being played…you know when you are so stupid you take the bait and so you have to get the bitter with what you did.
You will pay…whatever you did to 45, will be done to you and some…using the very same legal processes. as sure as we knew Oprah was pimping for Harvey, so too this will pass and be righted in the RIGHT way.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for staying positive. I may have to stay off social media for a few days. I can't believe the depth of evil in our DOD, and our (in)Justice system [and all other ABC bureaucracies].
I think you are so very right! I believe this will pave the way forward, prayers ! 👍😇🙏