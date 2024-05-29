showing you…almost martyr…this guy is a master…I like it…he is not worried, I am not worried, serious people are not worried, so you don’t be…just look on in disgust as you should and smile when it is righted. For it will be, its all I may say. They are so dumb and deranged, they cannot see how much they are being played…you know when you are so stupid you take the bait and so you have to get the bitter with what you did.

You will pay…whatever you did to 45, will be done to you and some…using the very same legal processes. as sure as we knew Oprah was pimping for Harvey, so too this will pass and be righted in the RIGHT way.