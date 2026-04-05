First, remember, for Vietnam, 3000 troops entered and in 4 years it was 500,000 American troops in Vietnam and USA lost 50 to 60,000 there and many returned home deranged due to what they endured there via the Viet Cong.

I think we are watching same here with the US potential ‘boots on the ground’, there is no way unless USA sends 1 million troops can the US take Hormuz, or Kharg and hold it! No way! All war games showed USA lost. POTUS Trump best take time here and find a way to pull back. Iran is a civilization thousands of years old and have prepared for this war for decades. I want no US troops hurt, or killed and want them all to come home safe including the recent solider shot down in the F-15 and in Iran as we speak. I want Iran to hand him over if found and to treat him humanely.

Huge concern is the fact that NO, none, ZERO of our usual allies are standing with us in this Israeli Iran war that we joined…no one! Do not forget that. There is something they know. That they won’t accept for their own blood and treasure. That the mighty most respected nation USA, precious USA, CANNOT call on them and they come. Trump did, and they all said NO!

Double-tap DIVA sexual abuser Hegseth’s own mother said he abuses women and how he uses women for his own power tripping and ego! His own mother!

I support POTUS Trump, really like the guy Trump, so lets pull back from this POTUS Trump, this unjust war with Iran, find the off-ramp, find a way to end this, you are the leader, I think he is a stoic kind of person, wears it on the insider, huge pain too, with many imperfections and brokenness, and with catastrophic polices and all, term one and now term two, yet I support him, wanted him on Rushmore in early 2020 then came COVID, and still do, yet that he will have to decide based on how he addresses his devastating policies (COVID, Epstein cover up, ICE disaster under Mile-High girl Noem, and now this disastrous decision to bomb Iran and place our troops in danger), and he is NOW misguided keeping this DIVA drunk around him, the FOX news weekend reporter who has caused mayhem in the US DoD…well known! With his makeup and studio and fixation on his ‘angles’ for photos…he makes Noem blush with her extensions.

This guy Hegseth is untethered from reality when you listen to his press conferences, this strategic logically bankrupt Hegseth, near lunatic! And what he is doing is hurting Trump’s decision-making and reputation and his Presidency. Fire this drunk! I really support Trump but I cannot understand these FOX appointments…4 down so far, several more to go as we got rid of:

1)SIGNAL GATE Mike Waltz

2)Mile-High girl Noem

3)Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondi

4)kickback pay off bag man Corey Lewandowski

If this report is true about the villagers, this fucker Hegseth (I can find no other term for Pete) double tapped the Minab school where near 170 school girls were killed by a tomahawk missile under his command then hit again about one hour after as wounded children waiting or huddled in a hall as per reports…he double tapped the blown up boat in the Caribbean as 2 men wounded, some reports of their skin on fire and peeled off, treading water, hours after…who gives a fuck what they were carrying at this stage, we may learn it was benign as well as nefarious but this fucker double tapped 2 men who were defenseless, its like he has some animal twisted evil in him…he got through his nomination by a hair, one senate vote…they did not want him and still do not…POTUS Trump made a serious mistake with this beast…hiring this FOX news drunk…that is the words of FOX news people who worked with him…I am positive he is on the job drunk…and it will come out!

double-tapping his fucking loser way and making a devastating name for our precious military, our soldiers who do not operate like this abusive bitch! He does have a problem with females, he abuses them and don’t no one here write no shit about I should not say that…why? he is a fucking woman sexual abuser and he has NOT answered for what he did. A dry-drunk commanding our military, giving a bad name to our military, our good soldiers. No female wants to serve under him. They can’t wait until Trump fires him and he will!

I am sorry, I love my nation, I love USA, my flag, I support the constitution, the American people, I support Trump but in the end, after this administration, 2 years, I really want Human Rights and International courts to look at people like Hegseth for war crimes. POTUS Trump depends on people like this for advice to make decisions and you have a guy like this killing people? Will get Trump wrapped up in illegal war actions.

Listen, whether you like it or not, and your head is so far up Hegseth’s ass and MAGA, that you lack oxygen to think, it is firmly against the law to double-tap…in these 3 situations I cited. People may well go to jail on this and it has no time limit. This guy needs to face court rooms and anyone like him. And answer under oath. You cannot just kill people ‘because you can’. I don’t care if I like you and you are my family or friend. You do not go getting your rocks off on killing people hiding behind a military uniform, certainly not the prestigious one of the US military with such good men and women sacrificing, and certainly this is not what Trump asked you to do! Cannot be! Trump would not authorize Hegseth to use the military to outright kill people! Even war has rules as to conduct.

‘Arrest this sick terrorist!’ Firestorm for Hegseth after reported US ‘double tap’ in Iran

‘Former tennis star Martina Navratilova offered a one-word verdict: “Criminal.”

Ron Filipkowski, editor in chief of the progressive news outlet Meidas Touch, called it “The US Department of War Crimes.”

Podcaster Kyle Kulinski demanded, “IMPEACH & ARREST THIS SICK TERRORIST F--- ALREADY.”’

‘President Donald Trump's Pentagon chief triggered a deluge of backlash Thursday night after a report that American forces struck a civilian highway bridge near Tehran twice on Thursday as Iranian villagers gathered nearby to celebrate the final day of the Persian new year.’

A U.S. military official, speaking anonymously to The New York Times, confirmed American forces struck the B1 bridge twice, in what’s colloquially called a “double tap,” claiming it was a planned military supply route for Iran’s missile and drone forces.

Iran’s deputy governor of Alborz province flatly rejected the U.S. characterization, telling state media the bridge was not yet operational and that “there was absolutely no military activity on bridge B1.” The dead and wounded were reportedly villagers picnicking outdoors to mark a national holiday.

‘The strikes drew immediate concern from legal experts.

A former State Department lawyer who specialized in the law of armed conflict told the Times the bridge appeared to have been “targeted not to provide any military advantage but in the hopes of coercing Tehran and generating content.”

Trump celebrated the strikes on Truth Social, posting a video of the blast and warning Iran to “MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT.”’

‘Observers reacted with fury on social media.

Former Human Rights Watch director Kenneth Roth alleged the two strikes constituted a “double tap,” with the second arriving while emergency responders assisted the wounded , noting that rescue workers are protected civilians under international law.’

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