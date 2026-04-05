Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
1d

"find the off-ramp, find a way to end this"

Well Doc, that would be the wise man's move.

And evidently a dozen of America's top military leaders gave Trump the same advice...and Trump fired them.

Its hard to tell which one is more batshit crazy, Trump or Hegseth.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1dEdited

It's increasingly clear the strike on the girls' school was prima facie intentional and this psychopath's fingerprints are all over it. The offenses of which he is suspected are capital crimes under U.S. law. Democrats must ensure that he stands trial as soon as they can and if he is found guilty he must be shown no quarter. All of his supporters should also be held to account. I only hope responsibility does not go any higher than him

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