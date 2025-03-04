Doug Ford isn't afraid to rumble! Is Mercer right that POTUS Trump needs to put Vance on the naughty chair for he is a clown to forget (oh my bad, his role in US military was taking photos)
that under article of NATO (an attack on one is an attack on all), it was Britain, France, Canda etc. who came to defense of USA in fraud 9/11 & shed blood, lost many soldiers sweating for US's fever
Damn right, check your privilege Vance…check it! Your hillbilly privilege. For you sounded idiotic here! Running around flexing US military might with threats when your role as other men and women died, was to write stories and take photos…you forgot 9/11? so soon JD? Maybe you were counting the money you will make on mRNA technology?? A bit confused? I think it is you to apolagize….you, to UK and France soldier families that died for you! You forgot in your glee whose bloods soak those fields too.
On the tariff issue, I do not want one and hope Trump and Canada etc. can work it out. Ford’s response is interesting. So is Buffett’s. Ford signals going toe to toe with daddy T. Not good for either side.
How will Ford and Canada get US/Trump to stop sending its guns onto Canadian streets that end up being used to kill? Same how will US get drugs from Mexico from flooding the border? How will Canada stop the terrorists from entering USA? Seems all sides have to do serious work in safeguarding its neighbors, but tariffs are not the way to go, the poor people get hurt. Buffet says it’s akin to declaring war on a nation?
Europe are WEF stonghold Prime. They are not our friends. At least not until they free themselves.
Canada has been a US project just like Ukraine. We will be part of the US in a year or two, this has all been planed out....everything you see is a phy-op, all for show. Canada and Greenland are security risks for China invasion and the US knows this. It all started with the "free trade agreement" from the 90's