take sides, we have to hope that the consumer and employees not hurt; I must say Trump has stones to make this big move, he said today few minutes ago that things will work out, so I trust him…it’s a bitter pill…I am no economist and any experts on the comments can weigh in to help calm us and explain things.

Firstly, this weekend we have to engage in some drinking, at least I have to in order to cope. I have some friends with some bush rum ~ 75% proof, from the Caribbean I will seek to touch.

Now, I am holding out hope and trusting and that he made a good move and that it will rectify and fix and all will win…no doubt now is not the time for the faint at heart. Those in the market are taking a beating! I don’t know if I like this approach and I do not, but I am not POTUS and he says trust him, he knows what he is doing. No doubt, USA has been taken advantaged by nations across time. I do not think this was the way but again, let us see and I trust Trump here. Let us see. I do think he has to tweak this and find a way to soften the landing for consumers who wish to purchase etc. Have those discussions. Rebates, special discounts, etc. Whatever that could soften it for consumers especially flyover, blue-collar, factory worker, the real hard-working tax-paying Americans who live paycheck to paycheck. Who could least afford this. I ask POTUS Trump to keep calibrating as he moves his policy to make it palatable. An iron fist yet in velvet gloves?

I am being a soldier, I will stand still with POTUS Trump…I don’t want him to fail. I don’t want USA to lose and I don’t want Canada to lose.