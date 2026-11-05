Dow drops 1,800 points; Nasdaq tumbles into correction territory on AI tech wreck: Live updates
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Business has pushed DSA because DSA wants open borders. But open borders brings in a glut of unskilled, non English speaking people here to take advantage of and then take control of productive society. And once they gain control WTF do you think they're going to do to corporations and the rich?
Crude oil controls the markets! The Blue Wave believes in Windmills & Solar panels which are made from petroleum based parts and energy!! Can’t fix stupid this is why I don’t invest in the market that is controlled by a Zionist monopoly of banksters who enacted the 1913 Rothschild Federal Reserve Act which backed up treasury notes with paper!! Gold was confiscated by FDR for his Zionist Led New Deal. America cannot sustain a $40 trillion dollar deficit! US headed for a Weimar Winter as there’s no way in hell Americans can afford this economy!!