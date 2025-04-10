take it, he gets blamed if someone dies…he knows he is being set up, whatever he says he will be hit. MAHA needs to understand you may ‘like’ someone but if they say things that you do not agree with, does not mean to derail and go spastic and hate them and attack them.

RFK Jr. is threading the political needle giving everyone something, but to make your own decision, you as parents, as people, and you do it, weigh the benefits versus risks as you see it, be informed, and YOU, YOU, YOU make the damn decision…he said the MMR is to be taken, and he also raised questions on it rightly for today, he, you, I…no one, no one, has clear definitive research on effectiveness and safety…no one! so he is in a minefield. on all drugs and vaccine so he is calling into question the safety of the vaccines, even MMR and calling for proper research etc. and also saying if you make the decision to take it, that is your decision. You take responsibility. If we re-examine the research and find the MMR is unsafe etc., then I am sure he RFK Jr., will pull it completely.

So, MAHA, calm yourself, take a chill pill, you are behaving like the TDS left. And TDF MAGA. Relax and read what RFK r. is saying and he did good visiting Texas.

Andrew Tate told woman ‘I’m debating whether to rape you’, court papers allege

Claims by four women are filed at high court, including of rape, coercive control and assault and battery

I hope POTUS Trump puts as much distance between this Tate guy and himself. Bad news.

‘Andrew Tate told a woman he was “debating whether to rape you or not” before he strangled and forced himself upon her, according to one of four women suing the self-proclaimed misogynistic influencer.

He is also accused of whispering “good girl” as he raped a woman he employed at his webcam business whom he had separately threatened with a gun, and strangling another so often that she developed spots from burst capillaries around her eyes.

A fourth woman, whom he allegedly first met at Yates nightclub in Luton, claims Tate continued to have sexual intercourse with her after strangling her to the point that she lost consciousness.

“She heard the defendant saying things like ‘I own you’ and ‘I’m going to kill you,’” according to her claim.

Tate denies the allegations, which include rape, coercive control and assault and battery, describing them as a “pack of lies” and “gross fabrications”. He claims his relationships with the women were consensual and that there was no violence or coercive control involved.

His lawyers further claim that the allegations for personal injury are barred as they relate to a period between 2013 and 2015 and are subject to a three-year limitation period.

It is claimed that emails, texts and other potential evidence in his defence will have been lost.

The claims by the four women have been filed at the high court where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 15 April. Three of the women involved had reported Tate to Hertfordshire police in 2019 but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to bring criminal charges.

According to the claims, two of the women worked for Tate’s webcam business in 2015 and the other two were in relationships with him in 2013 and 2014.’