Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Barbara Kiley
3h

Beg to disagree, Dr. Alexander.

Quite frankly, MANY Americans do NOT even believe Pres. Trump can completely trust Secret Service with his life.

And you’re suggesting that Pres. Trump FORSAKE lifelong, his own, personal medical treatment…in favor of a cadre of doctors who are EASILY manipulated by dark forces AS WE HAVE SEEN can and does occur?

A President has sworn an oath to protect the American people. He does NOT give up sovereignty over his OWN BODY to do this.

In the case of Medical Tyranny, which we have just lived through…and so we KNOW it can raise its ugly head at ANY time, without warning…

Our President must have the rights of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, JUST LIKE THE REST of US!

Maria Eisenberg
3h

https://osteopathic.org/2025/03/07/decorated-navy-do-is-serving-as-physician-to-the-president/

