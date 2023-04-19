Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Apr 19, 2023

Byram Bridle for the win. Tim Caulfield will be owning up to his conflicts of interest in the future.

Apr 19, 2023

I love this!! Brilliant!

“No person shall accuse another to have disseminated misinformation until a public, respectful, moderated debate has definitively proven that the accused is wrong.” Byram W. Bridle

And its corollary:

“No person can legitimately be accused of disseminating misinformation If the accuser is unwilling to debate them in public.” Byram W. Bridle

