Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1hEdited

This is a crime, a despicable evil act committed by satanic-driven evil bastards who hate anything good, and who LIE to the public. There is NO threat from the fucking "bird flu".

I DO know some PEOPLE in Canada who DO deserve to be shot and executed. And they should get the same kind of "fair trial" that these innocent birds got. Then the same punishment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
eileen's avatar
eileen
1h

Why doesnt Dr Alexander come out and say that avian flu has never been isolated or purified. Therefore it does not exist unless it can be shown that it has been isolated and purified.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture